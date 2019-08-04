A $58.1 million road widening and bridge replacement project in Acworth could get underway in the coming weeks and has an expected completion date in 2022.
Marietta-based C.W. Matthews Contracting is expected to get a “notice to proceed” this week from the Georgia Department of Transportation for the State Route 92/Lake Acworth Drive widening project, according to GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale. The project spans from Cobb Parkway and Glade Road at a length of about 2.8 miles.
Related to the work on State Route 92 is a bridge replacement project on North Cobb Parkway over Lake Acworth, which Dale said is a separate project but had been let together, which is not uncommon. C.W. Matthews is in charge of its construction as well.
“It could be several weeks before any work visible to the public will be occurring,” Dale said, adding that the notice to proceed is needed before the Cobb firm can begin construction work.
Once the road widening is completed, State Route 92/Lake Acworth Drive will be a four-lane and include a raised concrete median varying from 8 to 20 feet in width, and a 10-foot multi-use trail on the east side of the roadway.
Acworth Alderman Tim Richardson, who posted details of the project on his Facebook page, said plans for the project began in 2000, while GDOT documents list the first $2.5 million spent on preliminary engineering in the mid-2000s.
Acworth City Manager Brian Bulthuis says the city has been working to make the road project a reality “for probably 15 to 17 years.”
“With all the development that’s gone out up in Paulding County and out there in west Cobb, this is the access to get to (Interstate) 75, and right now, this being a two-lane road, we have huge traffic backups. This will move traffic tremendously better,” Bulthuis said. “For us, it’ll also take people out Cherokee Street to 75 where the old K-Mart is, so we’ll have better traffic to the stores in Acworth. We feel like it’ll be a better way to move more traffic in and out and around the city.”
The construction contract’s length is 1,156 days, according to Richardson, or about three years and two months.
Bulthuis says he believes drivers in the corridor will notice the work and some slowdown associated with it, but adds that he anticipates no need for detours.
“While it’s going to be frustrating for the next couple of years while they’re doing the project, having a great contractor with C.W. Matthews who has experience working while keeping traffic open is a concept. They’ve committed to keep the road open, and when they’re building the new bridge, that part of it will not be affecting people,” Bulthuis said. “It’s a curvy road, and they’re trying to take out as many of the curves, and they’re going to build temporary lanes. It’ll slow traffic down, obviously, when they’re doing work, but again, C.W. Matthews has just great expertise in handling this type of stuff.”
Once the bridge is complete, Richardson said, the existing bridge and spillway will remain in place and will become part of Acworth’s multi-use trail system.
“So be prepared for some slowdowns and inconvenience over the next three years,” Richardson wrote, “but as a result we will have a much improved and safer highway corridor through our city.”
