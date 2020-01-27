ATLANTA — If Kennesaw State University officials get their wish, $2 million of state money could be coming their way in fiscal 2021 to fund chemistry lab renovations on the university's Kennesaw campus.
The proposed 4,000-gross-square-foot renovation would create two additional chemistry labs in the campus's science building to address KSU's ballooning enrollment, according to Julia Ayers, KSU's vice president of governmental relations.
The new labs would serve about 10,000 students in majors such as nursing, engineering and education, she said, addressing the Cobb legislative delegation in Atlanta on Monday.
"It's definitely needed," she told lawmakers.
The university received funding two years ago for chemistry labs on the Marietta campus, and those renovations are almost complete, Ayers said.
The governor's initial budget, Ayers added, already includes $3 million dollars for equipment to be installed in another state-supported project at KSU.
"We definitely want to make sure that that furniture and equipment money stays in the budget," she said.
Included in the fiscal 2020 budget was $39.5 million for construction of a 147,000-gross-square-foot Academic Learning Center at the Kennesaw campus. Construction is projected to be completed in spring 2022, according to Tammy DeMel, a university spokeswoman.
When complete, the center will include two dozen classrooms, four seminar rooms and a multipurpose lecture hall, as well as computer labs and other specialized labs, according to a project fact sheet.
Projects like these are essential to make room for KSU's growing enrollment, Ayers said. The state's third-largest university saw its fall 2019 enrollment increase 6.7%, or 2,387 students, over fall 2018 enrollment.
At last count, university officials said KSU's enrollment reached nearly 38,000. KSU also saw a 30% increase in freshman enrollment this year, Ayers said.
Cobb Legislative Delegation Chairman Rep. David Wilkerson, D–Powder Springs said while the state budget will be tight this year with the inclusion of the governor's mandated cuts across the board, the Cobb delegation is united in their goal of including KSU's $2 million ask.
Chattahoochee Technical College
While Chattahoochee Technical College President Ron Newcomb told the Cobb delegation he's happy with the state's support of his school and the Technical College System of Georgia, Cobb lawmakers questioned him on the possibility of a Georgia Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center being placed in the county.
One such center exists in Warner Robins as an entity of the Central Georgia Technical College and sits only miles away from Warner Robins Air Force Base. Newcomb said the center provides services including workforce training, advising and financial aid to military personnel on base at Warner Robins, as well as veterans in the area.
He said he is excited at the possibility of a veterans center in Cobb, but that state officials are studying where one might fit.
"The money is not in the governor's budget, but it is being discussed. I don't know if it'll be in this year's budget, a future year's budget — we're just playing that by ear," he said.
Newcomb later told the MDJ that Chattahoochee Tech's Marietta campus could be a future site of a veterans center, but the school will take its guidance on the subject from the governor's office.
Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, said Cobb County is perfectly situated to establish a "very effective veterans program."
"It's something that, if it doesn't happen this year, I think that next year is going to be the year," Reeves said. "I think that we can work with the delegation to make this happen, and I think it's going to be a huge, positive thing for Cobb County and all the veterans ... in the metro Atlanta, especially north Atlanta area."
A Cobb center would likely need to be funded at least partially by private money, added Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R–east Cobb.
Newcomb also thanked the delegation for the $23.5 million included in the state's 2018 budget for construction of a health sciences building on Chattahoochee Tech's Marietta campus.
"It's the first ... building dedicated to health sciences on the Chattahoochee Tech campuses in Cobb County," he said. "We're so pleased to have that."
Classes have begun in the 71,000-square-foot facility, but an official ribbon cutting has yet to be scheduled, Newcomb said.
In other business, the delegation discussed:
- A bill filed by Reeves that would limit the number of state-funded higher education courses high school students can take before their graduation. Students would be eligible for 30 credit hours on taxpayers' dime. It would also trim some course offerings to keep the focus more on helping students gain technical certificates for future jobs, according to Reeves. In addition, ninth graders would no longer be able to participate in the dual enrollment program, and 10th graders' participation would be limited to those at technical schools, unless they qualify for the state’s Zell Miller scholarship, which requires students to maintain a 3.7 grade point average or better. Only students in the 11th and 12th grades could take classes at colleges and universities in Georgia. Both Ayers and Newcomb said their institutions had no qualms with the bill.
- A bill filed by Sen. Brandon Beach, R–Alpharetta, that would require the university system to ensure at least 90% of early admissions to the state's four research institutions — University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgia State University and Augusta University — are offered to in-state students. Ayers said KSU officials are working to determine what affect it would have on their university.
