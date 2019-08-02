A $300 million mixed-use development being pitched for 62.5 acres off Chastain Road and between Interstate 575 and Chastain Meadows Parkway is set to come before the Cobb Planning Commission Tuesday.
Cumberland-based Pope & Land Real Estate is seeking the regional retail commercial zoning to put multiple residential and commercial uses onto a grouping of parcels on which sit a single-family house and undeveloped acreage. It proposed components include:
- Up to 300 multifamily apartments no taller than four stories
- Up to 180 senior apartments no taller than four stories
- Up to 179 townhomes
- A maximum 250-room, dual-branded hotel no more than five stories in height
- A maximum 52,000 square-foot grocery store
- 75,000 square feet of free-standing retail, with buildings no taller than two stories
- 30,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space
- 50,000 square feet of office space, with buildings no taller than two stories
“It’s a true mixed-use development,” said attorney Kevin Moore, who is representing Pope & Land in the rezoning matter originally scheduled to come before the planning commission last November. Moore said the proposal has since undergone “significant changes” to reduce the overall density within each of its uses.
Describing the development as a “high-end project,” Moore said the branding of the grocery store, hotel and other commercial components could not be disclosed due to confidentiality agreements, but said there had been a “high level of interest” from “quality, well-known brands.”
A portion of the property had previously been eyed for a student housing apartment complex, Moore said, but the rezoning request was withdrawn by the developer before it could be considered by the planning commission.
“We don’t have many 65-acre tracts remaining in Cobb County, especially at a major interchange. If we’re going to continue to support preeminent development in Cobb County, then Pope & Land and we believe this is a great location that can be easily served by the infrastructure and the infrastructure that is planned by Pope & Land,” Moore said, which he said includes two new traffic lights along with numerous other lane and road improvements.
Plans also call for the Noonday Creek multi-use trail to be extended through the development, providing for a central park, Moore added. “It’s a place where residents, guests and visitors alike can come and gather and walk, bike, ride a bus or drive a car, and hopefully stay a while.”
In another rezoning case, Kerley Family Homes is seeking to rezone a wooded and undeveloped 8.6-acre tract on the northwest side of Nickajack Road, east of Floyd Road, to make way for a townhome community of 50 residences.
Proposed stipulations called for each home to have a minimum of 2,000 square feet and a two-car garage. All homes would be for-sale units, with no more than 10 percent or five units being leased at any one time. The homes are expected to be priced in the $300,000s, said Moore, who is also representing Kerley.
Asking for approval of Kerley’s application is the Mableton Improvement Coalition, which submitted a letter of support to the county dated Wednesday.
“We believe the most recent site plan, along with strong stipulations and conditions, are a positive step for our community and a better alternative than development under the current zoning categories,” wrote Robin Meyer, zoning committee chair for the Mableton Improvement Coalition.
The Cobb Planning Commission will consider these and other zoning matters at their 9 a.m. meeting Tuesday at the Cobb Government Building.
