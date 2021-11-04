CUMBERLAND — Hundreds of military members, government officials and business leaders came together Thursday for the 69th annual Military Appreciation Luncheon, hosted by the Cobb Chamber and the Atlanta Regional Military Affairs Council (ARMAC).
Pentagon official Jesse Salazar was the keynote speaker, touching on themes including military partnerships with the private sector, the need for community support of military families and diversity initiatives in the Department of Defense.
The luncheon features the presentation of the “Patriot of the Year” award by USO, the congressionally chartered nonprofit that provides entertainment, recreation and other social activities to troops and their families around the world. This year’s honoree was Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian. Delta is a major sponsor of USO — speakers all mentioned the airline’s role in assisting with the Afghanistan evacuation in August.
ARMAC, founded more than 50 years ago under the Atlanta Chamber, was moved to the Cobb Chamber in 1999. Its mission is to provide continuing efforts to foster partnerships, education and a strong working relationship between the businesses and the military in metro Atlanta.
“It is critical for our community to continue to support our military and continue to support our base and continue to support our veterans,” said Sharon Mason, the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO. “And to our veterans, again, thank you for all you've done to protect our freedom.”
The event featured a presentation of colors, service songs played by the 116th Army Band, remarks from sponsors, the singing of patriotic songs and a ceremony/moment of silence for fallen soldiers.
Top Pentagon official speaks
Salazar, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for industrial policy, spoke about the importance of supporting nonprofits and public-private initiatives that provide veterans with “housing, civilian employment, mental health services, spousal employment opportunities, community engagement strategies, and effective community based reintegration.”
“Many ... military families report feeling lonely or isolated in their local communities,” Salazar said. “They cite a general lack of knowledge or understanding about military culture and the way of life around them. Many find members of the civilian community to be disengaged from recent conflicts and their impacts on their daily lives.”
ARMAC and other organizations like it, then, are crucial for supporting military families to lessen the burden they carry, Salazar said. DoD is taking steps to support these efforts, such as providing counselors and working with community groups. There’s also the “Know Your Military” campaign, targeted at educating non-military civilians, who make up 99% of Americans, about the work the military does and the lives of military members, and the Joining Forces initiative, led by first lady Jill Biden, which supports veterans, caretakers and survivors.
In his job, which he began in February, Salazar is tasked with ensuring the defense industrial base can provide the American military with the best aircraft, munitions, weapons, vehicles, electronics and other tools. The military and its private sector partners, Salazar said, must be constantly innovating and modernizing “the arsenal of democracy.”
“I never want our service members to go into a fair fight,” Salazar said. “We need to give them every single advantage possible.”
Salazar credited the more than 300,000 companies that make up America’s defense industrial base and the factory workers, machine operators, systems engineers and businessmen they employ. In Cobb, there’s aeronautics giant Lockheed Martin, as well as the Georgia Tech Research Institute.
“Those companies depend on the ingenuity, talents and perseverance of their workers to provide weapons and systems that keep our service members safe. … I'm grateful that so many here in Cobb are delivering for our warfighters. With its diversity, scope and capacity, America's defense industrial base remains the envy of the world.”
Salazar is the Pentagon’s highest-ranking LGBT official and highest-ranking Latino official.
When he took his current job, he had an understanding of business and industrial issues, but “didn't really scream ‘senior Pentagon official.’”
“My two friends who are senior chiefs in the Navy told me, if I'm headed to a three star role, as a newbie to the building, brand new to DoD, I had to clean up a bit, or they'd eat me alive. They said, ‘You got to get a normal haircut. You cannot have a mohawk in the Pentagon. Nobody will take you seriously. It's a conservative place, you won't have gravitas.’”
Salazar kept the mohawk anyway and said he’s been comfortable being himself in the new job.
He said he heard from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus about the importance of his appointment, and reflected on how the military has provided social and economic mobility for the Latino community.
These anecdotes were part of Salazar’s highlighting DoD’s diversity initiatives, which he said strengthen America. Diverse societies are well positioned to protect democracy, he said, including against China.
“Democratic, pluralist societies are vibrant and exciting in a way that a command and control culture will never be,” Salazar said. “People around the world still want to be American, they still want to be free.”
Delta Air Lines honored
Salazar said in his speech that Delta flew 336 flights and more than 500,000 miles over the last year for the military, contributing more than $50 million in direct support to the DoD.
In accepting the award from ASO, Bastian called it “a tribute” to Delta’s 75,000 employees, which includes 9,000 veterans and 3,000 active duty military. Bastian said Delta was proud to support ASO and participate in airlifts in Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul.
“It was our honor to serve as part of the Afghanistan airlift,” Bastian told the crowd. “It was a tough assignment, but we were thrilled to be useful. We always hope you call on us to do those kind of assignments for you.”
