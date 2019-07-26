Students from both Cobb County and Marietta City’s school districts once again improved on their Milestones scores in most subjects, but fell behind in a few others, according to state data from the 2018-19 school year released Friday.
Cobb’s data shows improvements are mixed, but that east Cobb schools still lead the district. Marietta Milestone scores show historic improvement in English language arts, while the district’s physical health scores suffered compared to last year.
Though Cobb fell behind last year’s scores in some assessments, the district still bested most of the listed metro Atlanta school systems, with the exception of Forsyth County and Decatur City Schools.
Milestones are the state’s method of measuring how well Georgia students have mastered subjects such as language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.
Elementary and middle school students are given the tests at the end of the school year. Georgia’s high schoolers are given end-of-course assessments in core subjects.
In all, 16 end-of-grade and eight end-of-course assessments are given. Student scores are then sorted into four levels: beginning, developing, proficient and distinguished.
Cobb’s elementary and middle schools improved test scores on all 16 assessments and four of eight high school level tests over last year. The district saw a drop in three of those tests, and one score did not change.
Marietta’s school district reported “unprecedented” growth on its Georgia Milestones, showing improvement on seven of eight high school level tests —physical science being the exception. The district also saw 13 of 16 elementary and middle school assessment scores increase, two fall behind and one remain the same.
In both districts, the biggest improvement was on the ninth grade literature and composition test, with Cobb’s scores increasing an average of 15 points since last year and Marietta’s jumping by an average of 17. The score hikes are an improvement on a subject where both districts saw a drop in 2018.
Cobb saw a 4-point decline in districtwide American literature scores, a 3-point drop in geometry and a 7-point decline in physical science, a subject where the district saw its largest improvement from 2017 to 2018.
Marietta’s high school physical science performance dropped 22 points, and end-of-grade math assessments in Marietta also dropped by three points in fifth and sixth grades.
Cobb County School District
As was the case last year, Cobb’s average test scores exceeded state averages in each subject measured, according to Nan Kiel, a spokeswoman for the district. Kiel said the district outpaced their peers across the state by 7.4% to 9.4% in all content areas.
She said of the more than 195,655 Milestone tests given to 82,600 students, 84% percent were rated developing learners or better, compared to a state average of 76%.
Third through eighth graders outperformed their peers in the state by an average of 7.1%, and high schoolers bested the state averages by 10.7%, according to district data.
Cobb beat out state averages by 7.4% in English language arts, 7.9% in math, 9.2% in science, and 9.4% in social studies, the data shows.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said the credit for his district continuing to outperform others in the state lies with the teachers, parents and community members who support their students daily.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Cobb’s results this year,” Ragsdale said. “The teachers have just gone above and beyond in their academic performance this year. I could not be more proud of the effort that our teachers have put in, and the results show.”
Cobb identified Timber Ridge Elementary, Murdock Elementary, and Dodgen Middle as the highest achieving schools in the district, with 98% of students at the schools scoring as a developing learner or better.
Milford Elementary School showed the best 1- and 3-year trends for the percentage of students who scored as a developing learner or better, Kiel said. Milford’s percentage jumped by 10.1 points over last year and 18 points over three years.
Milford’s principal, Hermia Simmons-Deveaux, said for the past three years, the school staff has been focusing on “teaching and learning while promoting a growth mindset.”
“Our teachers are empowering students to believe that they can achieve at high levels, and our students are rising to the occasion,” she said.
At 7.3 percentage points, Daniell Middle in Marietta was the most improved school since last year.
Lassiter High topped the district’s high school performance, with 96.8% of students scoring as a developing learner or better.
All 10 of the top-performing schools for the 2019 Milestones fall in east Cobb.
Marietta City Schools
Marietta’s school district either met or exceeded the state average in 16 of 24 categories measured on the spring 2019 Milestones — that’s four subjects more than last year’s report.
For the first time since the implementation of the Georgia Milestones in the 2014-15 school year, Marietta students showed improvement in English language arts for every grade level tested, third through 10th, according to Jen Brock, a spokeswoman for the district.
Brock said the number of students receiving proficient and distinguished learner ratings in the subject grew across the district and in all grades. The largest increase in those ratings came in ninth grade literature and composition, where the number of students identified as proficient or distinguished rose by 11% over 2018, according to district data.
Brock also noted that minority students in the district are “closing the achievement gap.” She said, in all grades, black students demonstrated positive gains in 18 out of 24 assessments, Hispanic students improved in 20 of 24, English learners improved in 16 out of 22 assessments and students with disabilities improved in 14 out of 23.
Marietta identified Burruss, Dunleith, Hickory Hills and Sawyer Road elementary schools as top-performers, as well as Marietta Sixth Grade Academy, Marietta Middle School and Marietta High School.
Hickory Hills in particular showed impressive gains, averaging double-digit improvements in all grade levels and content areas, Brock said.
Hickory Hills Principal Kristen Beaudin credited her staff with the improvements, saying they have been “relentless in their efforts to support the academic and social-emotional needs of every child.”
Burruss Elementary posted an increase of 15% for third graders listed as distinguished learners on the end-of-grade assessment, while Dunleith Elementary increased its fifth grade performance in the proficient and distinguished categories by 11% in English language arts, 17% in math and 22% in science.
At Marietta High School, 12% more students than last year scored as proficient or distinguished learners on the algebra I, physical science and ninth grade literature assessments.
Superintendent Grant Rivera said the entire district continues to show academic gains year over year and, like the others, credited his staff.
“This does not happen without phenomenal dedication and talent of our staff who work each and every day to support our students and families,” Rivera said.
Jason Waters, chairman of the Marietta school board, added that the district works to ensure every teacher has the resources needed to push students to succeed.
