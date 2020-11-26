With the public health implications brought on by COVID-19, it’s not surprising Atlantans — and Cobb Countians — have their well-being uppermost on their minds.
That’s according to the Atlanta Regional Commission’s 2020 Metro Atlanta Speaks survey. Taking input from 10 metro area counties, the survey collects responses on a range of issues including the pandemic, the economy and racial justice.
The survey, conducted by the A.L. Burruss Institute of Public Service and Research at Kennesaw State University, polled 4,400 metro Atlanta residents. Cobb County made up 400 of those responses.
The pandemic was a major issue for those surveyed. Public health was named the top concern for metro Atlantans. Nearly 60% knew someone who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, with two-thirds saying the pandemic has had a “major impact” on their everyday life.
The pandemic’s economic fallout has also been acutely felt. A quarter of all workers surveyed reported they had lost their jobs since March. Forty-five percent had their hours or wages cut, or quit their job for safety reasons. And nearly one in five received food from a food pantry or church.
The survey also provided a number of specific takeaways for Cobb Countians:
Economy: Cobb, compared to other metro counties, has been relatively insulated from the economic downturn, survey results show. Just 17% said COVID-19 was a greater threat to their finances than their health, compared to 20% across the metro. Thirteen percent have lost their job, while 43% have been able to work from home — 10% higher than the metro average. But fewer than 50% of the Cobb residents surveyed would be able to pay for a $400 expense out of pocket.
Pandemic: Half of the Cobb respondents know someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. While that number is significant, it’s the lowest percentage of any metro county. Two-thirds of respondents in Cobb said they wear a mask “all of the time,” while less than 5% never or “hardly ever” wear a mask.
Race Relations and Policing: Over 70% of Cobb Countians (and over three-fourths of all metro Atlantans) agree that discrimination against Black Americans is a major issue today. Nearly two in five said nonviolent 911 calls should be handled by an agency other than the police department.
Biggest Issue: As with the rest of the metro area, Cobb residents named public health as their top concern in 2020 (17.7%). That was followed by crime (16.9%), the economy (15.2%), transportation (12.2%), and race relations (10.7%).
Finally, Cobb Countians were divided on what the future of the metro Atlanta area would hold. While nearly a third believed living conditions would be better in the next three to four years, 27% expected conditions to get worse. By a slim margin, a plurality of residents expect life in Cobb County to be “about the same.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.