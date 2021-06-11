Metro Marietta Kiwanis and Friends of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will hold a joint program at Kennesaw Mountain Visitor Center Tuesday at 6 p.m. with the topic, "Kennesaw Mountain: Beyond the War.”
The program will be presented by Friends of Kennesaw Mountain board member Andrew Bramlett, president Scott Mackay and park superintendent Patrick Gamman. The program is open to the public and parking is free at the visitor center in the field.
For more information, email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.