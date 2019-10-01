Richard Merritt’s 15-year prison sentence in Cobb County will be doubled, given his escape from authorities and subsequent eight-month national manhunt, the Cobb District Attorney says.
Merritt, a former Cobb lawyer who stole almost half a million dollars from clients, was sentenced in Cobb in January to 30 years in prison with 15 to serve and 15 on probation.
But instead of turning himself in on Feb. 1, as ordered, he cut off his ankle monitor and fled, only to be captured by authorities in Nashville Monday afternoon.
Cobb DA Joyette Holmes issued a statement Tuesday that Merritt will be returned to the county “at some point” for a court hearing for the probation part of his sentence to be revoked.
“As we all know, he did not turn himself in as ordered,” Holmes said, adding that a condition of his probation was turning himself in “or the probated portion of the sentence would be revoked and he would be ordered to serve the full 30 years in custody.”
She said it a relief to know Merritt, who is also wanted in DeKalb County for his mother’s brutal murder, is back in custody.
“I am grateful for the dedication of everyone who assisted in the eight-month-long search for Richard Vinson Merritt,” Holmes said. “Over these many months and particularly as the situation quickly evolved over the weekend, members of the Cobb District Attorney’s office were integral in supporting the U.S. Marshals task force.”
Holmes said she is “extremely thankful” no law enforcement officers were injured while taking Merritt into custody in Tennessee.
“I am confident that justice will ultimately prevail,” she said.
Merritt, aged 44 at the time of his January sentencing, is a former Marietta attorney who had practiced law since 2000, holding positions in the offices of the Fulton County solicitor and the Georgia attorney general before opening his own practice in Smyrna.
He was the attorney of record for 27 criminal cases and 35 civil cases in Cobb Superior Court, representing clients suing insurance companies and defending accused thieves, drug users, child molesters and more.
Merritt’s former clients, whose cases he’d settled in secret to keep almost half a million dollars for himself, called him a con man, a scoundrel, a professional criminal and the archetype of a crooked attorney.
He was ordered to pay the full amount in restitution.
Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren praised the efforts which led to Merritt’s capture.
“This is another great example of solid investigative work and law enforcement partners working together,” Warren told the MDJ Monday evening, adding that his office was notified Monday afternoon Merritt was in custody.
“Today’s arrest was a result of teamwork by U.S. Marshals Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force, which among its members includes investigators from Cobb and DeKalb County Sheriffs’ offices,” Warren said.
Having pleaded guilty to 34 criminal charges, Merritt was let go after sentencing by Cobb Superior Court Judge Robert Flournoy, who allowed the felon two weeks to get his affairs in order before presenting to jail.
On Feb. 1, about an hour after Merritt’s reporting deadline, authorities discovered he had removed his ankle monitor.
The next day, on Feb. 2, Merritt’s 77-year-old mother, Shirley Merritt, was found stabbed and beaten to death inside her Stone Mountain home.
Merritt’s car was left at the address and his mother’s Lexus was gone.
He was formally charged in DeKalb County with murder, after the last confirmed sighting of him was at a Cartersville gas station shortly after the murder is believed to have happened.
