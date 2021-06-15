Meritage Homes has acquired a 27-acre parcel to expand its Willowcrest community, located off Floyd Road in Mableton.
The developer, which claims to be the top-ranked homebuilder in Cobb County based on number of closings, says the parcel will allow it to expand into the second phase of its existing 150-plus home subdivision.
The expansion will be comprised of 180 two-story townhomes and bungalows, the former ranging from 1,700 to 2,000 square feet and the latter ranging from 2,000 to 2,500 square feet.
”We see this as an incredible opportunity to build on the success of the first phase of Willowcrest,” Jonathan White, a Meritage executive, said in a news release. “This community will appeal to homebuyers looking for high quality as well as affordability in a very convenient location.”
The original Willowcrest location was approved by the county in 2017. The county approved a rezoning of the expansion parcel in November 2020 from single-family to multifamily residential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.