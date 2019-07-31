Two men are facing felony charges after police say they were found in Powder Springs with an AK-47 assault rifle, a handgun, 4.75 grams of marijuana and various items associated with dealing drugs.
Demontee Jones, 27, of Douglasville, and Demario Lynn Timmons, 29, of East Point, were arrested by Powder Springs police July 23.
Timmons was released from custody later that day, on a $6,000 bond, while Jones spent the night in the Cobb County jail before being released July 24 on an $8,000 bond.
Both face felony charges of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute and possessing a gun during the commission of a crime.
Jones is also charged with possessing a gun as a convicted felon and two misdemeanors of speeding and fleeing police.
His arrest warrant states he drove a Chevrolet Impala at 104 mph in a 55 mph zone, just before 1 a.m. last Tuesday at the intersection of Brownsville Road and C.H. James Parkway.
Police say Jones and Timmons had with them 4.75 grams of marijuana, with a street value of around $100, two large mason jars with fresh marijuana residue, digital scales, rubber bands and a large sum of cash, “all which found in conjunction with each other are congruent with the distribution and sale of narcotics.”
The men also had an AK-47 and a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun, police say.
Jones initially failed to stop for police, driving about two miles while pursued by authorities, officers claim.
