Two men are recovering from injuries after being ejected from a vehicle after it crashed on Interstate 575 near the Bells Ferry Road exit in north Cobb, according to authorities.
Cobb police say the driver of the white 2004 Ford F-150 that crashed on I-575 around 5:19 a.m. Saturday was 39-year-old Terrance Moore of Louisville, Kentucky.
Moore was transported after the crash to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta with serious injuries, Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton said in a media statement Tuesday.
The passenger of the Ford, identified by police as 18-year-old Louisville resident Austin Moore, was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Melton said.
The investigation of the crash continues, but authorities say it appears Moore fell asleep while driving northbound on I-575 and failed to negotiate a right curve, while towing a handmade flatbed trailer.
Police say the driver had worked all night on a labor-intensive job.
“The Ford entered the left emergency lane where it collided with the concrete barrier,” Melton said. “The driver then began steering right, causing the Ford to enter a clockwise yaw.”
The car continued across the road and into the right emergency lane, while the trailer separated from the vehicle and continued northbound, police said.
“The left side of the Ford collided with a guardrail, which penetrated the passenger compartment. The Ford entered a rapid counter-clockwise rotation and came to a final stop on the grass shoulder. The trailer came to a final stop in the left emergency lane against the concrete barrier.”
Melton says both occupants of the car were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle in the crash.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cobb police on 770-499-3987.
