Two men were sentenced in the Cobb County Superior Court this week for their part in the 2016 murder of a young Marietta man.
Riverdale resident Charon Brazzel, 29, pleaded guilty Wednesday, during the second day of testimony in his trial, to charges of murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and gun possession in relation to the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Marietta man Esmond Ford at the victim’s apartment on Oct. 4, 2016.
Brazzel was sentenced Wednesday by Judge LaTain Kell to life in prison plus five years.
Cobb jail records show Brazzel has been in custody there for 1,036 days since his arrest by Cobb police in Marietta on Oct. 7, 2016.
He will get credit for time served, a press release from the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office stated Friday.
Smyrna resident Carl Maurice McCline, 29, pleaded guilty Monday, before trial began, to charges of aggravated assault and gun possession in relation to Ford’s murder.
McCline was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Kell to 20 years in prison, with 10 to serve and the balance on probation, and fined $1,000.
“No resolution will ever bring Esmond Ford back, or undo the permanent injuries suffered by the other individual shot,” case prosecutor Assistant District Attorney David Williamson said. “Senseless violence and terrible choices mean four families are forever changed by the crimes committed that day. This is a fair and just resolution to an awful situation.”
The DA’s office says Brazzel and McCline drove to Ford’s home, in the Belmont Place Apartments at 2825 Windy Hill Road in Marietta, around 10 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2016.
Brazzel was armed with a distinctive German revolver that he was known to carry, the press release stated.
Brazzel had told McCline he needed a ride to buy marijuana, the DA’s office said, adding that once the two arrived at Ford’s apartment Brazzel entered the home, shooting and killing Ford and shooting another man twice in the eye and arm.
McCline was sitting on steps outside the apartment during the murder, the DA’s office said.
The man injured by Brazzel fled the apartment and called police, while Brazzel and McCline ran to McCline’s car and drove to McCline’s home, officers said.
Detectives first interviewed McCline, who had Brazzel’s handgun, and determined Brazzel was the shooter after talking with witnesses.
Brazzel was found by a fugitive unit three days later on Oct. 7, 2016, which would have been Ford’s 26th birthday.
Brazzel told detectives he went to the apartment with a plan to shoot Ford, to avenge an alleged wrong against his girlfriend and other disputes he had with Ford, the DA’s office said.
(1) comment
Wow, such handsome young men with such promising futures
