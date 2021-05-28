Below is a list of Memorial Day weekend events happening in Cobb County.
Saturday, May 29
Acworth Memorial Day Ceremony
WHAT: The city of Acworth will observe Memorial Day and present engraved pavers dedicated to those who have served in the military.
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday
WHERE: Veterans Memorial at Patriots Point, Cauble Park, 4425 Beach Street, Acworth
Monday, May 31
Memorial Day barbecue
WHAT: Smyrna-based American Legion Post 160 is hosting a Memorial Day barbecue, selling plates of food and featuring live music by Jimmy Cagle and the Second Helping Trio.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday
WHERE: 160 Legion Drive, Smyrna
Memorial Day fish fry
WHAT: Austell-based American Legion Post 216 is hosting a Memorial Day fish fry.
WHEN: 1 p.m. Monday
WHERE: 3914 Ewing Road, Austell
Memorial Day cook-out
WHAT: Acworth-based VFW Post 5408 is hosting a cook-out featuring burgers, hot dogs and bratwursts, as well as lawn games. Guests are asked to bring a side dish to share.
WHEN: Monday, 1-6 p.m., flag retirement at 1 p.m., lunch served at 2 p.m.
WHERE: 4764 Cobb Parkway North, Acworth
Marietta Memorial Day 5K and 10K
WHAT: A Memorial Day 5K and 10K is being held — both courses are on East Piedmont Road between Sandy Plains Road and Roswell Road. Registration is free for active and retired military. Late pricing and race day registration for others ranges from $40-50. Runners can also run their own 5K or 10K to participate virtually.
WHEN: 7:30 a.m. Monday
WHERE: Sprayberry Square Shopping Center, 2550 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
Powder Springs Memorial Day Observance
WHAT: The city of Powder Springs and American Legion Post 294 is hosting a Memorial Day event in remembrance of the American war dead.
WHEN: noon Monday
WHERE: Veteran's Memorial at the Ford Center, 4181 Atlanta Street, Powder Springs
Smyrna Memorial Day ceremony
WHAT: The City of Smyrna will hold its Memorial Day Ceremony with American Legion Post 160 and local veterans. Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, the adjutant general of the Georgia National Guard, is the keynote speaker. The 116th Army Band will perform.
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. Monday
WHERE: Veterans Memorial, Smyrna Village Green, 2800 King Street, Smyrna
Memorial Day Murph Challenge
WHAT: The City of Kennesaw Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a "Murph Challenge," a workout named after a Navy SEAL who was killed in Afghanistan that is done around the country in honor of veterans. Trainers from CrossFit Kennesaw guide the workouts.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday
WHERE: Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw
