MARIETTA — Vaccinations will not become more widely available until March or April, predicted Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health.
The limited supply of federally-approved coronavirus vaccines has frustrated residents of Cobb County, where demand was so high it recently overwhelmed the website of Cobb-Douglas Public Health. County officials have repeatedly stressed the slow vaccine rollout is a matter of supply, rather than a local distribution issue.
In anticipation of an eventual boost in supply, the department has been working with "community partners" to establish mass vaccination sites, Memark told the county's governing board Tuesday evening, adding such sites would be "one of the only ways that we'll be able to vaccinate our population quickly."
In the meantime, the department has been releasing vaccination registration appointments every Friday at 5 p.m. As of Tuesday evening, it had vaccinated more than 12,000 people, 10,000 of them at Jim Miller Park, according to Memark.
Some who managed to score the sought-after appointments with Cobb-Douglas Public Health had issues in recent days, Memark acknowledged. A glitch in the department's software scheduled more appointments than there were vaccines, she said, emphasizing those appointments have not been canceled, just delayed.
Memark also had good news to share, telling Cobb commissioners new cases seem to be dropping, both in the county and across the nation.
"We are very hopeful that we have hit the peak of this latest surge," she said.
Hospitalizations in the county are also dropping, but deaths remain high, with the county setting a seven-day record in the number of residents to die from the coronavirus last week.
