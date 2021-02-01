Cobb County has “multiple” confirmed cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom, according to Janet Memark, director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health.
Public health experts say that variant is more contagious than the dominant strain in the United States for most of the pandemic, but there isn’t evidence that it causes more severe symptoms or that it’s more deadly. Reports of that variant, which is now in 30 states in the U.S., and of one from South Africa arriving in South Carolina, show the need for people to continue to take steps to mitigate spread of the virus, Memark said.
Memark did not provide an exact number of Cobb County residents who had contracted the U.K. variant, but said they were not linked to travel from a country where the variant is prevalent. That means it’s spreading within the community.
“The variant is here in our community and it is being transmitted,” she said.
Of the people in Cobb who have had the variant, only one has been hospitalized, Memark said. In other good news, the vaccines being rolled out in Cobb and across the country seem to be effective against it.
“From what we’re hearing, that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines cover the U.K. variant pretty well,” she said. “But you also need to make sure that you’re doing the preventative measures, so everybody’s gotta socially distance and wash your hands and wear your mask for sure. And try not to gather with folks that are outside of your household.”
Researchers are still studying how effective the vaccines are against the variant from South Africa.
Statewide, 19 cases of the U.K. variant have been identified, all in metro Atlanta counties, according to the state Department of Public Health. The variant has infected Georgians ages 15 to 61 in Fulton, Gwinnett, DeKalb, Cobb, Clayton, Cherokee, Carroll, Douglas and Paulding counties.
Memark said she’s concerned that even though cases of COVID-19 have decreased since the post-holiday spike, the new, more contagious variant could cause another surge and increase hospitalizations from the virus.
Her advice to the community is to not give up.
“I know everybody is fatigued by all of this. And, we’ve been able to bring those number of cases down off of the holidays, but we still have a major challenge here that’s before us,” she said. “And so we have to make sure that we don’t let up on what we’ve been doing. So continue to wear your mask, you know, when you’re out in public, wash your hands, physically distance yourself and not to gather outside of ... your household. That is what drove up our cases in the holiday surges. And in this situation where we know it’s out there, you don’t know who has it, but we know it’s out there, that we can definitely cause a problem if we aren’t really cautious about what we do right now.”
“Everybody just keep continuing what we’re doing and making sure that we just try to stretch this out until we get more and more vaccine out. But this virus is very smart and is able to keep up with us. So we’ve got to keep doing what we know works.”
Valerie Crow, spokesperson for Cobb-Douglas Public Health, said the CDC is still advising people to wear a cloth mask.
“We are following the CDC guidelines which right now is to use cloth masks and to reserve surgical, KN95, and N95 masks for healthcare providers,” she said. “To increase protection, we are still advising people to continue to wear masks in public, watch their distance, wash their hands frequently and to avoid gatherings outside of their households.”
