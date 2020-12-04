Georgia reported a single-day increase in coronavirus cases of over 5,000 for the first time Friday, a record of 5,023, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The previous record was July 24, at 4,782.
Cobb County is approaching record case increases. Friday, there were 370 more cases than had been reported the day before, the second-highest number in one day. The highest single-day increase was 414 on July 23.
Cobb-Douglas Public Health Director Janet Memark urged people Friday to take precautions and not go out more than needed. She said emergency room visits and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are rising and critical care beds are "critically low."
"Remember that vaccines for the general population are still months away. Because we have moved into the winter months and more holiday gatherings, we have now started a very treacherous part of our battle against COVID-19," she said in a newsletter from the health department. "We must change our behavior to be able to make any changes in the trajectory of this outcome. If we don’t, we will lose more and more lives to this virus. We need to wear our masks, maintain our distances, wash our hands and not go out unnecessarily at this point. Try your best to keep within your immediate families until we flatten the curve. If you are elderly or medically fragile, please heed caution when going out. Stay at home as best as you can, but seek medical attention for your chronic medical conditions. Working together with each other, for each other, is the only way that we will prevail."
As of Friday, Cobb County was reporting 332 cases per 100,000 people in the last two weeks. Public experts consider anything above 100 per 100,000 to be high spread.
According to the state and Cobb-Douglas Public Health, 58% of COVID-19 cases in Cobb are among people ages 19-49. That age group represents 45% of the county.
In Cobb County Schools, there have been 241 new cases of the coronavirus in the last two weeks, since students left for Thanksgiving break. Last week, there wasn't a new report because the district was closed for the holiday.
On Friday, the school system's website listed 962 confirmed cases as of July 1.
This week's cases were at 40 elementary schools, 16 middle schools and 14 high schools — a total of 70 schools.
The district does not state how many infections are in students or staff. It also does not specify how many cases are in each school other than to report there are less than 10 positive cases at all of the affected schools.
The elementary schools in the report include Acworth Intermediate, Addison, Big Shanty Intermediate, Brumby, Bryant, Bullard, Cheatham Hill, City View, Clarkdale, Clay Harmony Leland, Compton, Davis, Dowell, Due West, East Side, Eastvalley, Fair Oaks, Ford, Frey, Garrison Mill, Hendricks, Keheley, Kemp, Kennesaw Primary, Mableton, Mount Bethel, Mountain View, Murdock, Nicholson, Pitner, Rocky Mount, Sanders, Sedalia Park, Shallowford Falls, Skyview at Haven, Still, Timber Ridge, Tritt, Varner and Vaughan.
Affected middle schools are Barber, Cooper, Daniell, Dickerson, Dodgen, Durham, East Cobb, Floyd, Lindley, Lost Mountain, Lovinggood, McCleskey, McClure, Palmer, Pine Mountain and Tapp.
The high schools, of which all but three have confirmed cases this week, are Allatoona, Harrison, Hillgrove, Kell, Kennesaw Mountain, Lassiter, McEachern, North Cobb, Osborne, Pebblebrook, Pope, South Cobb, Sprayberry and Wheeler.
Marietta City Schools reported 28 coronavirus cases this week at a total of 11 locations. According to its website, there were cases among two staff at the early learning center, three students and one staff member at Dunleith Elementary School, one staff at Hickory Hills Elementary School, one student and two staff at Lockheed Elementary School, one staff member at Park Street Elementary School, one staff at Sawyer Road Elementary, one staff at West Side Elementary School, one student and one staff at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy, one student at Marietta Middle School, seven students and three staff at Marietta High School and two staff at the district's central office.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia DPH.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|12/4
|Change
|Cases
|27,602
|+370
|Hospitalizations
|2,191
|+8
|Deaths
|502
|+1
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|12/4
|Change
|Cases
|438,300
|+5,023
|Hospitalizations
|35,783
|+212
|Deaths
|8,922
|+43
The Cobb School district's coronavirus numbers can be found at https://www.cobblearningeverywhere.com/cases/. Marietta City Schools' report is at https://www.marietta-city.org/domain/1490. Both school districts update their numbers on Fridays.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
