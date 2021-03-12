Cobb County is seeing a steady decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but Janet Memark, director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health, doesn’t want people to let up on preventative actions just yet.
Variants of the coronavirus first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa have arrived in Georgia, and Memark is worried these variants could cause another surge in illness if they spread significantly before more people are vaccinated, she said in an email to Cobb and Douglas residents Friday.
“Continued preventive measures like wearing masks, physical distancing and washing hands still need to be taken during this time,” she said.
As of Friday, Cobb was reporting 307 total COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to the state Department of Public Health.
This week, Georgia expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to educators, parents of children with complex medical problems, and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.
Monday, those able to be vaccinated will also include adults over the age of 55, individuals with disabilities, and those over 16 with certain medical conditions.
Memark noted President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday that he hopes the country will return to normalcy by July 4.
“How beautifully fitting would it be for our country to celebrate its independence in this way? To meet that goal, we all need to work together,” she said. “Please get vaccinated with whatever vaccine that you can and protect each other by not gathering without masks or socially distancing if you aren’t vaccinated. We look forward to the day when we can all be together again.”
Cobb County Schools has had 4,198 total cases of the coronavirus since July 1, according to the school system’s website.
On Friday, the district reported this week’s cases were at 30 elementary schools, 15 middle schools and 12 high schools, a total of 57 schools.
The district does not state how many infections are in students or staff.
Marietta City Schools’ Friday COVID-19 numbers were not available by press time.
Meanwhile, here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|03/12/21
|Change
|Cases
|56,547
|+122
|Hospitalizations
|2,892
|+7
|Deaths
|880
|+2
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|03/12/21
|Change
|Cases
|833,665
|+1,251
|Hospitalizations
|57,275
|+77
|Deaths
|15,831
|+49
The Cobb School District’s coronavirus numbers can be found at https://www.cobbk12.org/learningeverywhere/page/36826/covid-case-notification. Marietta City Schools report is at https://www.marietta-city.org/domain/1490.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
