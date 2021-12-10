Dr. Janet Memark warned of concerning COVID-19 trends locally and statewide Friday, saying in a newsletter the delta variant "is still wreaking havoc upon us."
The 14-day transmission rate in Cobb continues to be high, as classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at 174 cases per 100,000 people. The positivity rate has increased in recent weeks to reach 4.9%, said Memark, the director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health. Cases in Georgia rose 44% over the past seven days.
These trends are not due to the new omicron variant, however — Memark said the delta variant is still infecting people across the country.
Three cases of omicron have been detected in Georgia. While not much is known about the variant, the attention it's getting is due to its mutations, Memark said.
"One of the reasons that Omicron is of such concern is the 50 mutations that it has, 30 of which are located on the spike protein — the areas responsible for transmissibility and immune response," Memark wrote. "Thus far, we have seen its ability to rapidly multiply and spread. Questions that we still have include its severity. There are reports that indicate milder severity of illness for Omicron cases. Since the variant is relatively new, that is being looked at this time."
In regards to protecting yourself against omicron, Memark said some early indications are that people who have had vaccine booster shots may have increased immunity. It is not yet clear which medications and treatments will be effective in treating omicron, she said.
Vaccines have been approved for all Americans ages five and older. As she and other public health officials have for months, Memark urged those who are unvaccinated to get their shots. Booster shots have been approved for everyone over 16.
"If you are 6 months from completion of your vaccine series, your immune defense may be declining," Memark wrote. "We are still battling the Delta variant, and our booster rate is only 14% in Cobb County and 9% in Douglas County!"
Lastly, Memark asked people to get their flu shots.
"We are seeing rises in (flu) cases in schools, universities and in emergency rooms. Please go get your flu vaccine. You do not want to face the possibility of two major viral illnesses waiting for you," she wrote.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|12/10/21
|Change
|Cases
|87,691
|+120
|Hospitalizations
|4,310
|+5
|Deaths
|1,321
|+0
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|12/10/21
|Change
|Cases
|1,295,855
|+1,573
|Hospitalizations
|90,611
|+126
|Deaths
|25,940
|+23
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
