Cobb County's top public health official told the MDJ Monday that it is only a matter of time before the new omicron variant of COVID-19 begins spreading in the U.S. While little is known about the variant's transmissibility and effect on vaccinated people, Dr. Janet Memark said vaccinations, booster shots and mask wearing remain the best defense.
The variant was first detected in South Africa and was declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organization Friday. President Joe Biden said Monday omicron was "a cause for concern, not a cause for panic." Cases have been detected in several countries in Canada, Australia, and several European and African countries. The variant has not yet been detected in the U.S.
"It is very early to know the impact that the omicron variant will have on Cobb County," said Memark, the director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health. "What we do know is that it has overtaken the delta variant in South Africa. Currently, research is being done to know more about its transmissibility, clinical presentation, disease severity, risk of infection and vaccine effectiveness."
Businesses and local governments can prepare for the variant, which Memark said will inevitably surface in Cobb, by wearing masks and encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.
"If you gather for the holidays, please make sure you are vaccinated," Memark said. "It is still the best prevention that we have against serious illness. Please make sure you get your COVID and flu vaccines and COVID booster if you are over 18 years of age. Take precautions if you gather in public, which should include mask wearing."
Over the past week, Cobb has had 62.49 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC classifies that rate as "substantial" and advises everyone in Cobb to wear masks when in public, indoor places.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Monday, and how they compare to last Tuesday. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|11/29/21
|Change
|Cases
|86,721
|+380
|Hospitalizations
|4,258
|+18
|Deaths
|1,313
|+4
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|10/29/21
|Change
|Cases
|1,284,354
|+3,606
|Hospitalizations
|89,324
|+395
|Deaths
|25,704
|+83
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
