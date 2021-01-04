Residents aged 65 and older will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the head of Cobb-Douglas Public Health has announced.
Dr. Janet Memark also said public safety workers will soon be vaccinated, with the rollout to these groups set to begin Jan. 11.
Memark added that Cobb-Douglas Public Health will soon have a self-scheduling website for eligible residents to sign up for their vaccination.
The organization received and began administering its first doses of the Moderna vaccine just before Christmas, beginning with frontline public health staff.
The expansion of eligible vaccine recipients comes after Gov. Brian Kemp announced similar expansions to the vaccination program last week, saying that “adults aged 65 and older, law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders” would be next in line.
By vaccinating these groups, the state will move beyond its initial group of frontline healthcare workers and long-term care facility and nursing home residents.
“This expansion of 1a eligible vaccination criteria will allow vaccine to be administered as quickly as possible to our most at-risk populations in terms of exposure, transmission and severity,” Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia's Department of Public Health commissioner, said in a news release. “It also gives healthcare providers and public health staff time to plan and work with local communities across the state to ensure safe and efficient deployment of limited vaccine supplies.”
According to the state health department's website, over 376,000 vaccine doses have been shipped to Georgia, with 76,742 administered so far.
Valerie Crow, spokesperson for Cobb-Douglas Public Health, said her organization is still formulating its plan for the expanded rollout, and could not provide any further details at this time.
