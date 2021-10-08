The COVID-19 case surge driven by the delta variant continues to decline, according to the director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health.
"What we've seen throughout, whenever delta has hit in different areas, like in the U.K. or India, it seems to be this two- to three-month period," Dr. Janet Memark said in a county video that also touched on child vaccinations, booster shots and flu season. "That it (delta) will quickly rise and then kind of burn itself out, and that's what we're seeing here as well."
Cobb is still at 303 cases per 100,000, about triple what is considered high community transmission, Memark said. Cases and hospitalizations are down, though, as is positivity — about 8.3% of tests are coming back positive.
On the vaccine front, Memark mentioned that Pfizer will be going before the Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 26 to seek approval to vaccinate children ages 5-11.
"This is going to be a much lower dose, and they've shown that to be very effective and very safe," Memark said.
Pfizer booster shots are approved for people over the age of 65, people in long-term care facilities and people who work in high-risk settings. Moderna will seek FDA approval next week for booster shots for people 65+.
Both Pfizer and Moderna booster shots are already approved for immunocompromised people.
"I know not everybody got Pfizer, right, so I would not mix and match yet. That is not — that has not been recommended," Memark said.
Memark urged people to seek information from trusted news sources and expert doctors.
"We actually have seen some high-level people, elected officials, that are putting out some bad information that is really very risky to people's lives ... ask yourself, would I let that person treat me for diabetes or my heart disease? You would never let some random person who is not a physician do that to you. So why would you listen to them about why not to take a vaccine, why to take an anti-parasitic medication."
Finally, Memark said she and other public health experts anticipate a more intense flu season this year. Last year, flu numbers were unusually low, which experts attributed to people following COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks and staying home.
"This year is gonna be a different story," she said. "We have a lot more people that are congregating, and people that have come from different places. And so, we will see more of a flu season."
Memark added that people will have less flu immunity this year because they were less likely to be exposed to the flu last year. Therefore, it's important to get a flu shot.
COVID-19 in schools
The Cobb County School District recorded 232 new COVID-19 cases this week, the lowest single-week increase since the school year began. The district now has had 5,604 cases this school year.
While cases in schools have declined, Teasley Elementary seems to have experienced an outbreak — there are 21 active cases there right now. Teasley has had 56 cases since the school year began.
Dowell Elementary has 12 active cases, Tritt Elementary has 11 and Osborne High has 11. Every other school has between 0-9 active cases.
Below are the case totals for CCSD by week.
- Week 1: 253
- Week 2: 569
- Week 3: 942
- Week 4: 1,033
- Week 5: 947
- Week 6: 658
- Week 7: 576
- Week 8: 394
- Week 9: N/A (fall break)
- Week 10: 232
- Not for the first time, Marietta City Schools did not publish their weekly COVID-19 case update by press time.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|10/08/21
|Change
|Cases
|82,941
|+194
|Hospitalizations
|3,950
|+0
|Deaths
|1,220
|+5
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|10/08/21
|Change
|Cases
|1,240,641
|+2,237
|Hospitalizations
|82,566
|+201
|Deaths
|23,342
|+106
As of Friday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 302 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 85% of them unvaccinated. The system had 78 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 90% of them unvaccinated, and 57 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 86% of them unvaccinated.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For a full Cobb County Schools report, visit https://www.cobbk12.org/page/40801/covid-case-notification.
For a full Marietta City Schools report, visit https://www.marietta-city.org/casereports.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
