In her latest email newsletter, Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark addressed the continued uptick of virus cases in the health district and elsewhere and said health experts are expecting a "big expansion" of the Delta variant in the next release of data.
Memark said that on June 19, around 12% of reported COVID-19 cases in Georgia were confirmed as the Delta variant, but that percentage has been doubling "at least every 2 weeks." The variant is the dominant strain in the U.S.
"As the national and international news brings news of the Delta variant, it appears that we are not immune here in Georgia or in Cobb and Douglas counties," she wrote, adding that hospitalizations are also climbing. "In the last week, we have seen steady increases in the 2-week case rates for COVID, putting Cobb County at 111 cases/100,000 and Douglas at 120 cases/100,000 people."
Percent positive for testing continues to edge up as well, she said, now at 3.5% in Cobb County.
As always, Memark reiterated that vaccines continue to be the best protection against the virus on offer. She also noted that they have been shown to work against the Delta variant.
"Almost all hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 continue to be unvaccinated people," she said. "We urge all unvaccinated citizens 12 years old and older to get vaccinated. If you cannot get vaccinated, please continue to exercise caution by wearing your mask and keeping your distance when gathering in crowds."
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|07/20/21
|Change
|Cases
|913,775
|+999
|Hospitalizations
|66,097
|+71
|Deaths
|18,632
|+8
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|07/20/21
|Change
|Cases
|62,892
|+67
|Hospitalizations
|3,619
|+8
|Deaths
|1,025
|+1
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
