Cobb’s top public health official said in a county-produced video Monday that the new surge in COVID-19 cases could rival last winter’s surge, which was the most severe yet.
The reasons are simple: Georgia’s low vaccination rate, combined with the lack of safeguards and adherence to public health guidelines, Cobb-Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark said.
With less than half of Georgians vaccinated, the virus has plenty of places to go. And after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in May that vaccinated people need not wear masks anymore, the CDC is now recommending that everyone mask up indoors.
The new message doesn’t seem to have caught on. Memark acknowledged that many people are feeling COVID-19 fatigue with yet another surge, after it had appeared the pandemic was fading to black.
“I'm tired as well, and I can't believe that we are here again,” Memark said in the video. “But I reviewed today some data that we're seeing from Florida and from Georgia. And you compare them, we're following right in the footsteps. And they are having record-breaking hospitalizations.”
Cases in Georgia have increased more than 200% over the past two weeks, Memark said. Cobb stands at a rate of nearly 400 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past six weeks, hospitalizations in Cobb have increased by 600%.
“Beds are either low or critically low across the board for ER, medical, surgical, and for critical care,” she said.
Due to a higher vaccination rate among the elderly, hospitals are seeing younger patients, often in their 40s or 50s, Memark said.
At the Cobb Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Memark urged vaccinations and reminded the public that the county provides free COVID-19 testing and vaccination.
As far as schools go, Memark said children with respiratory issues or chronic disease should probably not attend in-person.
Georgia and Cobb are seeing “a lot of school activity.”
“There's a 60% increase in children between the ages of 5-17 and 82% increase in those between zero and four,” Memark told the commission, noting that children still do not make up many hospitalizations.
Asked by Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid when children under 12 might become eligible for the vaccine, Memark said she was hearing September.
The virus is taking the path of least resistance by infecting unvaccinated people, Memark said. Cobb's PCR test positivity rate, just 1.7% two weeks ago, is now over 13%.
What about those breakthrough infections of vaccinated people? Memark said that of Georgia’s 4.2 million vaccinated residents, 9,500 have contracted COVID-19. Only .004% of vaccinated people have been hospitalized and .0002% have died.
“This is right within the realms of what we were told — between 90 and 100% effectiveness of this vaccine, you're seeing 90 to 100% that are protected against hospitalization and death,” Memark said.
Cobb’s 53% vaccination rate was unchanged for weeks, Memark said. The number recently ticked up to 54% — “In areas of surge, people get it last minute.”
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|08/10/21
|Change
|Cases
|66,152
|+190
|Hospitalizations
|3,706
|+2
|Deaths
|1,043
|+3
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|08/10/21
|Change
|Cases
|968,167
|+4,365
|Hospitalizations
|68,266
|+210
|Deaths
|18,881
|+25
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
