As the number of delta variant COVID-19 cases continues to increase, citizens should get vaccinated to protect themselves from it and other new strains of the virus, Dr. Janet Memark told the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday.
The delta variant, which is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, is estimated to be doubling every two weeks.
“If you allow (the variants) to take hold in a community, there is always a risk that we’ll have a new variant that will come out that will be resistant to vaccines,” Memark said. “‘That’s why it’s so important for us to get vaccinated.”
Memark also reported a “slight upward trend” in the number of COVID cases, probably due to the Fourth of July holiday and lift of restrictions in certain areas.
Vaccination sites are available throughout the county, Memark said, and people are encouraged to take advantage of the available vaccines.
“The only people that are at risk are the unvaccinated at this point,” she said.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|07/13/21
|Change
|Cases
|62,571
|+41
|Hospitalizations
|3,579
|+9
|Deaths
|1,020
|+2
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|07/13/21
|Change
|Cases
|908,348
|+690
|Hospitalizations
|65,674
|+109
|Deaths
|18,592
|+17
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
