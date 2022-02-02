While COVID-19 cases in Cobb County have come down since early January, that decrease has tapered off somewhat, said Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb and Douglas Public Health, in a recent video update.
According to state department of public health data, cases in Cobb peaked on Jan. 4, when the new case rate was nearly 1,400 per day. Cases declined and averaged about 625 per day as of Jan. 21, then ticked up slightly. As of Tuesday, Cobb was averaging about 700 cases per day.
In December, before the omicron variant wave, cases were averaging about 80 per day.
“I’m surprised myself I thought that we would be down much further than where we’re at right now. ... it may be that you know, we have people back in circulation and maybe that’s what’s causing some of this or just, you know, it just keeps going and infecting folks, but we hope we continue to go down on that,” Memark said.
Memark acknowledged that some of the hundreds of COVID-positive hospital patients in Cobb come in for other ailments and test positive. But many, she said, are there because of COVID.
“Remember, we had talked about this before, when you infect this many people this fast, even a small percentage of folks in the hospital are going to overwhelm the hospital systems ... staff are exceptionally tired and been really burnt out. And so they’re really keeping up, but I’m sure they need a little bit of a break from this,” Memark said.
Those issues have led to delays for other appointments and procedures as hospital resources are drained by COVID. While many delayed services are elective, Memark pointed out that “if you have a gallbladder that’s hurting you, or you have to have something done cardiac, you need to have it done, right?... Some of those things are being delayed.”
Another variant of omicron, omicron BA.2, has emerged. Memark said it was somewhat concerning, but added that vaccines and boosters remain effective against serious illness.
When it comes to COVID in schools, Memark said she feels comfortable sending her children to school and has them wear masks. The best defense against school-based transmission is for everyone in a family to get vaccinated and boosted, if eligible, she said.
Memark agreed that eventually, COVID will become something that Americans learn to live with.
“I do think that that’s where we’re going to head. I think vaccines are going to be really important on this. And so, we may get to the point where it’s like influenza, so the vaccine coverage matches that mutant for that year, then we’re good. And there may be years where it’s not as good coverage. But I pray that we continue to see what we’re seeing, even in influenza, if you get your flu shot ... you’re still protected against hospitalization and death.”
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|02/01/22
|Change
|Cases
|129,140
|+434
|Hospitalizations
|4,604
|+16
|Deaths
|1,428
|+3
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|02/01/22
|Change
|Cases
|1,849,369
|+6,869
|Hospitalizations
|103,305
|+273
|Deaths
|27,655
|+60
A Cobb and Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
