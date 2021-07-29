Cobb County has returned to a state of ‘high’ coronavirus transmission, recording more than 200 cases of the virus per 100,000 residents Wednesday, Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health, said in a newsletter Thursday.
Following a recent update to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Memark said county residents should consider wearing a mask “while going out in public spaces.”
In late May, Memark announced the 14-day average of active cases of the virus in Cobb had fallen below 100 per 100,000 residents, the threshold that separated hihg- and moderate-risk environments. At that time, only 3% of county residents tested for the virus were infected.
As of Thursday, the county’s two week percent-positive rate was 8.4%, according to Memark. That figure peaked in Cobb at 25% during the virus’ winter surge.
“Cases have been on the rise since the beginning of July,” Memark said in the newsletter. “Most of this activity seems to be due to the Delta variant, which is thought to be much more contagious than the original SARS-COV2 virus. The estimates for Georgia are over 80% of the virus in circulation is due to the Delta Variant.”
Since the beginning of summer, Cobb hospitals have seen a threefold increase in patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus, Memark said. Those patients are overwhelmingly the unvaccinated, she added.
“It is not too late to get your vaccine,” she wrote. “We have them available at almost all of our health department locations and numerous outreach events as well as local retail pharmacies.”
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Thursday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
|Category
|07/29/21
|Change
|Cases
|63,902
|+153
|Hospitalizations
|3,664
|+8
|Deaths
|1,029
|+2
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
|Category
|07/29/21
|Change
|Cases
|929,614
|+2,951
|Hospitalizations
|66,857
|+115
|Deaths
|18,699
|+9
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.