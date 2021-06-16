In a Wednesday email from Cobb & Douglas Public Health, the agency's director, Dr. Janet Memark, said she had more good news on the pandemic front.
Memark said Cobb continues to see declines in the case rates for COVID-19 throughout the county. Over the last two weeks in Cobb, only 48 out of 100,000 people tested positive for COVID-19. She also said hospitalizations remain "relatively low" and the percentage of tests coming back positive remains 2.1% and under.
In April, Memark reported 212 cases of the virus per 100,000 people in the county, and 4.2% of those tested for the virus being found to be carrying it.
Memark also said about 49% of Cobb residents have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 36% in Douglas County. The vaccination rate for Cobb is also up nearly 30% compared to what Memark reported in late April, when one in five residents had received a shot.
Also hopeful, Memark said, is that COVID-19 vaccines have shown promise in variants of the disease that continue to cause trouble for countries like India, which has been particularly hard hit in recent months.
"Even better news — we have the vaccine readily available throughout our district and the United States for free," she said.
Memark called the vaccine's availability a blessing, compared to the difficulty getting a shot in "most of the world." She added that, of those who are being hospitalized, "the vast majority" are not vaccinated.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health, she said, will continue to offer the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccinations to the public, but beginning on Friday, vaccinations will stop at Jim Miller Park and move to health department locations in Acworth, Smyrna and Marietta.
The health department said it also plans to continue working with various community organizations to make the vaccine available through them.
"Please remember that anyone 12 and older can get the vaccine, as we gear up for back-to-school vaccinations, as well," Memark said. "We hope that we will continue to make progress against this pandemic and continue to return things back to normal. Please be safe and enjoy your summer."
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|06/16/21
|Change
|Cases
|61,955
|+21
|Hospitalizations
|3,402
|+12
|Deaths
|1,003
|+1
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|06/16/21
|Change
|Cases
|900,067
|+283
|Hospitalizations
|64,482
|+51
|Deaths
|18,348
|+41
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
