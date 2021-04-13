Even as rates of COVID-19 infection decline, Cobb County passed a "grim milestone" this week, Dr. Janet Memark said Tuesday.
Over 1,000 Cobb residents have now died of COVID-19 when including probable deaths from the virus. The Georgia Department of Public Health includes in that category individuals who were suspected but not confirmed to have had COVID-19. The MDJ only reports confirmed deaths in its daily infection count.
Overall trends for the county look better than they have in some time, Memark said, adding she was "a little bit nervous" about a potential spike in cases in the aftermath of Easter and spring break.
Memark also said the CDC will soon stop reporting variant cases in the United States, as the B.1.1.7 strain, originating in the United Kingdom, becomes the dominant strain of the virus. Going forward, the CDC will only report what percentage of total cases are comprised of variant strains.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|04/13/21
|Change
|Cases
|59,186
|+55
|Hospitalizations
|3,038
|+2
|Deaths
|934
|+2
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|04/13/21
|Change
|Cases
|863,814
|+1,143
|Hospitalizations
|59,920
|+141
|Deaths
|17,033
|+16
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
