Mellow Mushroom is now open on Johnson Ferry Road in east Cobb, serving pizza, calzone, wings, salads and more.
The restaurant franchise, which already had several locations in Cobb, opened this week in the Woodlawn Square Shopping Center, just down the street from the Johnson Ferry and Roswell roads intersection.
“Inspired by the Paper Mill and Sope Creek ruins, the restaurant is a whimsical and sophisticated blend of natural elements, enchanted creatures, and funky mellow touches,” the company’s website states about the new store. “The exterior of the building features arches in bold red brick, a contrasting Mellow Mushroom sign, and a spacious covered patio. Funky forest creatures made by Atlanta-based artists are found throughout the space, adding a playful touch to the imaginative theme.”
Other Mellow Mushroom restaurants in Cobb are located on Shallowford Road in the county’s northeast, Powers Ferry Road in southeast Marietta, Dallas Highway in west Cobb, Cedarcrest Road in Acworth and Chastain Road in Kennesaw.
