When Cobb County Police Department Maj. Craig Owens was a little boy, he was awed by the law enforcement officers he saw on "S.W.A.T.," a 1970s crime drama — officers went out of their way to help and serve the community, Owens recalled.
But they were also really cool.
"They (would) jump out of the back of the truck, turn their hat back, you know, they have the weapons, they were dressed in all black and they had their militaristic look,” he recalled, smiling. “I said, ‘Wow, that's what I want to be.’”
Owens credits the show with his career in law enforcement, which reached new heights early this month when the Democrat unseated incumbent Sheriff Neil Warren in the Nov. 3 election.
Warren, a Republican, has held the office since 2003. A department employee since 1977, he was appointed interim sheriff following the retirement of Sheriff Bill Hutson in December 2003. He was elected to the post in November 2004 and again in 2008, 2012 and 2016.
A series of deaths at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and subsequent protests led by local activists and the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union have cast a harsh spotlight on the office, however.
Owens said those deaths, as well as discussions he had over the years with deputies at the sheriff’s office, led him to jump in the race.
“It’s time for a change,” he recalled thinking. “And I thought, 'If not me, why not me?' I felt I had the experience, I had the backing … and I thought I could bring a fresh look to what the deputies, in my mind, needed.”
Born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and raised in metro Atlanta, Owens went straight to the Army out of high school, spending four years in active duty. He then joined the National Guard and later the Army Reserve, serving a total of 36 years in the military.
After leaving active duty, Owens took a job as a hotel manager at the Embassy Suites at the Cobb Galleria. But he always wanted to become a police officer, and he jumped at the first opportunity to join Cobb County’s department in 1989.
In December 2018, he was promoted to major. In that role, he led the team at Precinct 2, which covers most of south Cobb, the county’s highest-crime precinct.
In his 2019 performance review, Deputy Chief J.D. Adcock said Owens quickly learned a “large volume of precinct (administrative) functions” when he was promoted to major a year earlier; was concerned about precinct morale, something he actively worked to improve; would regularly work from home or after normal work hours without prompting from higher-ups; and had accumulated more than 1,000 hours of leave.
That said, becoming a politician has been a challenge, Owens said. He had to learn “who I needed to talk to, not to talk to, how to conduct myself a little more dignified as a politician.”
The sheriff-elect said he has three priorities: improving inmate care at the detention center, which is run by the county sheriff's office; ending the office’s partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as 287(g); and reviewing the office’s staffing and $88 million budget.
The 287(g) program gives local and state law enforcement agencies immigration enforcement powers. When it was implemented in 2007, the Cobb Sheriff’s Office was the first agency in the state to use it.
At a forum in May, Owens estimated $1,000 a month is spent enforcing the program.
“You know, we can take that resource, put it back in our community, bring in programs back to our community that can help us to where people that we were sworn to protect and serve,” he said at the time.
Preventing more detention center deaths, however, is clearly top of mind of Owens.
Earlier this year, the sheriff’s office signed a five-year contract with medical provider WellPath.
“My main concern is whether they’re providing the services paid for,” Owens said.
Owens agreed with Warren’s statement that inmates’ preexisting conditions mean some deaths are inevitable. But amending policies and procedures at the sheriff’s office could prevent others, Owens said. For example, the office could do more to ensure deputies are, in fact, checking on high-risk inmates rather than simply walking past their cells, as has been alleged by the family of one inmate who died at the detention center last year.
He also hopes the county’s governing board, which funds the office, will provide the money he needs to install new technologies that could help monitor detention center inmates, allowing deputies to respond more quickly to medical emergencies.
“I’m pretty sure the county commission will back me on that,” he said, “because they want Cobb County to be the best county in the state of Georgia.”
Public safety agencies in Cobb have struggled to recruit and retain their officers, something the Board of Commissioners tried to address at the beginning of the year when it approved a new pay schedule.
Whether the pay schedule works as intended, Owens said he plans to address any staffing shortages at the sheriff’s office by recruiting from the Army Military Police School.
The sheriff-elect will soon release more details: he is working on a 100-day plan he hopes to finish and make public in the second week of December.
“I want to be transparent — I'm not hiding anything, I want you to know what I'm trying to do,” Owens said, adding he would welcome negative feedback as sheriff. “I’m a big boy. I can take it.”
