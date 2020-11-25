Cobb County’s new, self-styled progressive prosecutor wants you to know something.
“Most most people don't understand: Being a progressive prosecutor does not mean you're soft on crime,” Flynn Broady said in a recent interview. “What it means is that you're realizing that we have to take a different approach.”
On Nov. 3, Broady became the first Democrat since the 1970s to win the race for district attorney in Cobb County. He unseated incumbent Joyette Holmes, a Republican, with 51% of the vote, surprising some observers.
Holmes, who was appointed to the post last year by Gov. Brian Kemp, gave what amounted to a goodbye speech at a meeting of the county’s governing board Nov. 10, thanking county staff for their support during her brief tenure as DA.
Sam Olens, a Republican, former state attorney general and former chair of the county’s governing board, said he “think(s) the world of Joyette,” but added Broady “won’t be learning on the job” owing to his position as an assistant solicitor general, in which he prosecutes misdemeanors.
Broady is a veteran with 26 years of military service. That included three overseas tours and, in Operation Iraqi Freedom, he led 157 soldiers in combat as an infantry first sergeant, according to his campaign website.
Broady will inherit an office with an $11 million budget. In an interview Nov. 12, he described his “different approach.” It entails taking what he describes as a restorative, rather than punitive, path for nonviolent offenders.
“The worst thing that you want to happen when you release a criminal … is for them not to be able to get a job and then have to resort back to criminal behavior in order to be able to survive,” he said.
That means eliminating cash bail for nonviolent offenders and dropping charges against some, while sending others to drug rehabilitation programs.
Setting bond is a tool courts use to compel defendants to return for their hearings, Broady said. For those who can’t afford it, however, it can cost them their jobs or homes, forcing them to begin their life anew — whether or not they’ve been found guilty.
Those who don’t return for their court dates, Broady said, should be arrested and given bond.
Olens said the bail system has disproportionately impacted people of color and predicted state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle would push for reform.
“But it's not a one size fits all,” he said. “It always seems easier to make a statement such as ‘violent crime versus nonviolent crime.’”
A heroin dealer, while not a violent offender, is not someone he would want to see on the street, Olens said.
Broady said when it comes to ending prosecution of low-level offenses, “most of the things that I'm thinking about are simple drug possession, because we tend to arrest a lot of people for simple drug possession.”
Olens said he too supports a mix of fines and rehabilitation rather than prison time for drug users, but added the movement away from imprisonment has been years in the making.
“That was started with our former DA, Vic Reynolds,” he said. “It continued with DA Joyette Holmes. And I would expect it would further continue with our new district attorney.”
State Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, supported Holmes in the election. A former Cobb assistant district attorney, Reeves said he has known Broady for years.
“I have always known him to be a gentleman and very reasonable and I believe he does care about Cobb County greatly,” Reeves said. But the DA-elect’s platform concerned him.
“I have studied his criticism of Joyette in his campaign and find most of it disingenuous and frankly reeking of someone who has never had the experience of prosecuting felony crimes,” Reeves said. “If we take a step backwards on aggressively prosecuting violent crimes and gang members, then the public safety of Cobb will deteriorate quickly.
"Also, he has mentioned decriminalizing minor crimes; I’m not sure what that means or how he has the authority to do so? If shoplifting, for example, is a minor crime, then how are our business and retail stores going to feel about that?”
Maddox Kilgore, one of the county's most prominent defense attorneys, said Broady's character and philosophy sold him on the assistant solicitor general.
"The criminal justice system is a confrontational, adversarial system, and there is enormous pressure to win, especially if you’re an elected official or a prosecutor," Kilgore said. With Broady in charge, "I think you're going to see a real dedication to pursuing justice over the win-at-all-costs concept."
Broady also campaigned on more aggressively pursuing claims of law enforcement misconduct, saying Holmes had dragged her feet on such a case this summer.
In August, the family of Kevil Wingo called on Holmes to open an investigation into conditions at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Wingo had died from an untreated perforated ulcer while under the custody of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, which runs the detention center. A month later, Holmes asked the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia to investigate.
On the campaign trail, Broady said he would have immediately asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the detention center had Sheriff Neil Warren won reelection.
Instead, he has asked Sheriff-elect Craig Owens to conduct a “complete and thorough examination of the procedures and everything that was happening down there at the jail to correct any problems.”
Another high-profile case, the prosecution in the Ahmaud Arbery slaying in south Georgia earlier this year, will stay with the Cobb DA's office, Broady said, adding that Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jesse Evans would continue to lead it.
Broady said he has also spoken to the county’s police department since his victory, encouraging its leaders to “draw a line in the sand” when it comes to permissible use of force and to increase de-escalation training.
Reeves said he agrees with Broady “that all police misconduct must be addressed and handled appropriately."
"In Cobb, these instances have been strictly outliers," Reeves said. "I have always said, you do not govern to the outliers, you handle them individually and govern to the majority of instances. I hope that his time as DA does not become an indictment on Cobb Police.”
Kilgore believes Broady's approach would not amount to "some radical, revolutionary, cultural change in the office."
Instead, Kilgore described it as a "willingness to go back to our oaths, to go back to honoring the rule of law above all else, honing the Constitution, and the willingness to take a more critical eye toward the way that evidence is gathered, to the way that (law enforcement) may have dealt with a suspect ... I think just a subtle change in the willingness to do those things is what he’s going to bring. Not radical, blue-wave sort of nonsense."
Broady predicted little opposition to his platform from the office’s current staff — who would spend less time on small-time criminals and more on the most serious offenders — and from the county’s “outstanding,” reform-minded judges.
But the new DA’s biggest challenge may not be changing the office, but running it, Olens said. The pandemic has caused a massive backlog at district attorney’s offices across the state, and “Speedy trial demands will be everywhere.”
He also said Broady would do best to wait before making any big changes in the office.
“If someone tries to make the change the day they're sworn into office, I would suggest they're going to lose an opportunity,” Olens said. “Because, No. 1, you're going to learn from the folks in your office things that you don't currently know that may assist you and affect your decisions. Secondly, you're going to see better how the system works, the interplay between the lawyers and the office, the defense lawyers of the bar and the judges.”
