Name: Leroy Tre' Hutchins
Party: Democratic
Office: Cobb School Board Post 3
Age: 44
Family: four sons, two of whom attend Cobb Schools
Education: University of West Georgia, Georgia State University and American Intercontinental University
Residence: Austell, Georgia
Birthplace: Miami, Florida
Have you held office before: No
MARIETTA — Living in a multigenerational household has its drawbacks. Leroy Tre' Hutchins' parents — like any good grandparents — have spoiled his four kids, he admitted with a laugh. But it also has its benefits.
“Having that support from them allows me an opportunity to really do what I'm doing now," said the school board member-elect: "really make sure that education is not just good for my children, but for all the children in south Cobb."
It gave him the freedom to attend 1 p.m. meetings, to succeed in a 25-year career in real estate and property management and, finally, to run for school board, a position from which he hopes to lift up the schools in his district and, in so doing, help the county reach its full potential.
Born in Miami but raised in Cobb, Hutchins attended Brumby Elementary, East Cobb Middle, Lindley Middle and Pebblebrook High, from which he graduated in 1994.
Although he studied media production in college, Hutchins has made his living since in real estate and property management.
Adulthood for Hutchins included a five-year stint in Phoenix, where he pastored at a church.
When he came back to Georgia, he looked around the metro area for the best place to raise his four children.
“Schools were the deciding factor,” he said.
He chose to move into the home his parents had built — and which they still occupied — in south Cobb.
“I figured — it's just me being naive — I just assumed things were the same as it was 30 years ago when I was in school,” he said. “The quality of education in South Cobb was not up to the standards I would expect from Cobb County schools.”
So he got involved, joining PTAs and school councils, a path that ultimately led to his decision to run for school board.
Hutchins wants the schools in Post 3 to become as successful as their peers across the county. That, he said, means having a conversation concerning “equal versus equity.”
Although district funds are apportioned evenly across district schools, he said, some — those in his district — simply need more.
Hutchins acknowledged schools in his district, all Title 1 schools, get extra money from the federal government. But that doesn't necessarily mean they have more than schools in the county's wealthier neighborhoods, some of which have endowments funded by alumni or students' parents, he said.
And schools in his post could benefit from rethinking the use of that Title 1 money.
“Are we utilizing our Title 1 funds in a way that reflects academic success?” he wondered aloud. “Yes, we do get Title 1 (money) … but it doesn't necessarily mean that we're getting programming that benefits academics. You know we have STEM programs that were just now started. Most of the schools in our county had STEM programs for years now.”
Hutchins waved off the idea of raising the millage rate, saying it was possible but would hurt families. Additional money could instead come from the state — which has rarely met its obligation to fully fund schools according to a statewide formula, he said — as well as PTA- or foundation-organized fundraising drives. But it also includes retooling the allocation of the district’s own money, raised from Cobb property owners.
“We look at the data and then make data-driven decisions,” he said. “That's what I would say in regards to school funding: look at the data and then make decisions based on that.
“I think that's going to mean sometimes you're going to have to spend more money in different areas in order to yield the results that we're looking for in all of our schools.”
Despite a “blue wave” that swept Republicans from office countywide this year, Hutchins was the lone Democrat to win a seat on the Board of Education Nov. 3. He ran unopposed and will replace outgoing Democrat David Morgan on the board.
Speaking just after the election, county GOP Chair Jason Shepherd attributed Democrats’ loss in the other three school board elections to what he described as the “antics” of the board’s other sitting Democrats, Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis.
Hutchins had another theory.
“I would say to everyone who was elected (this year): your numbers don't reflect that there was a landslide here,” he said. “We're still in a 50/50 situation. … So, I would ask that all elected officials be very inclusive in their conversations, because you never know where (constituents) are going to sway on the issues.
“If I had one of those numbers,” he added, referring to the vote margins, “I wouldn't be comfortable. Because that lets me know that I'm one issue away from not being in office.”
His former life as a pastor helped prepare Hutchins for his new role, he said, positioning him to “look at the needs of other people and find out how I can help.”
While serving on the Board of Education will mean focusing on the needs of others, what benefits Post 3 students benefits the county, he stressed.
Equity in financing, social justice — “those are some of the things that I think we need to really hone in on, because if we fix that? Then we fix everything.”
