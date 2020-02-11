The Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office has released its report on the death of Kevil Wingo, a 36-year-old man who died while in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center in September.
The office found Wingo died of natural causes after being locked in an isolated cell following multiple requests for medical attention. His cause of death is listed as complications of a perforated gastric ulcer with peritonitis.
According to the Mayo Clinic, ulcers become perforated when they eat a hole through a patient's stomach or small intestine. This can lead to a serious infection of the abdominal cavity called peritonitis.
The examiner's office notes that Wingo's past medical history included cocaine abuse, and cited a 1999 study noting an increased incidence of perforated ulcers among those who use crack cocaine. Wingo was arrested Sept. 24 on a cocaine possession charge and later transferred to an infirmary cell for heroin detox treatment. The examiner's report found he tested negative for alcohol, illicit drugs or commonly abused medications at the time of his death.
The examiners noted that on Sept. 28, Wingo “exhibited erratic behavior, including multiple complaints/requests for medical attention, as well as stumbling and falling on other inmates and beds in the infirmary cell allotted to him. He was later removed from the infirmary and transported to a padded isolation cell, where he was later found unresponsive.”
Wingo was pronounced dead at the hospital the next day. He was one of seven inmates who have died since December 2018, sparking protests from inmate family members and activists.
In an email to the MDJ, Deputy Glenn Daniel, a spokesman for the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, declined to comment on the matter.
"The sheriff’s office officially received the medical examiners autopsy report for Mr. Kevil Wingo on Tuesday February 11, 2020 at approximately 3:00 pm. With this still being an open and active investigation, we cannot comment on the case at this time."
The Cobb Medical Examiner's Office did not respond to the MDJ's requests for comment by press time.
