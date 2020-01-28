Medical examiners say methamphetamine toxicity killed the 31-year-old Whole Foods employee found in a locked employee bathroom late last month.
Leslie Kochensparger was discovered at the store at 1300 Barrett Parkway by a fellow employee as he reported for work on the morning of Dec. 30, according to the Kennesaw Police Department. That was two days after video surveillance at the store showed Kochensparger entering the bathroom at about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, according to Investigator Tempie Stoddard, with the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office.
A janitor reported listening to the bathroom door at about 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 29 and hearing "sounds consistent with snoring," but Stoddard said the janitor did not enter.
An autopsy completed by the medical examiner’s office revealed an open and empty plastic baggie inside Kochensparger's stomach. The medical examiner's report also states Kochensparger had a long history of substance abuse and had recently been diagnosed with a seizure disorder.
Kochenparger was discovered when an employee of the Kennesaw Whole Foods attempted to use the bathroom at about 6:45 a.m. on Dec. 30, when he’d reported to work, but found the door locked, the police report shows. When he returned to the bathroom to try again shortly after, another employee told the man the bathroom had been locked since the day before.
The employee told police he'd unlocked the door with a pocket knife and discovered Kochensparger “slumped over the toilet” in the bathroom.
Kochensparger's body was discovered alongside a syringe and butane lighters, according to the medical examiners. She was pronounced dead on Dec. 30, the examiner's report shows.
