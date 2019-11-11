Students at Mabry Middle School in north Cobb are being told not to come to class if they haven’t been vaccinated against measles, after a student there was diagnosed with the highly infectious virus.
Mabry, a school in northeast Cobb with around 900 students, has informed parents that any student who is at risk of contracting measles will not be allowed at the school until Nov. 22, when the threat of the virus being contracted on campus as a result of the affected student should be over.
The eighth confirmed case of measles in Georgia this year, the Mabry student’s case was publicly reported by the state’s Department of Public Health on Saturday.
“The individual may have exposed others between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6,” the Georgia DPH said in a statement, adding its staff are “notifying individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and may be at increased risk for developing measles.”
The Cobb County School District did not answer the MDJ’s questions about when the Mabry student with measles was last in class, and what grade they are in, instead providing a short statement about the case Monday.
“The unaffected teachers and students remain focused on teaching and learning while affected students and families are supported by public health,” district spokeswoman Nan Kiel said. “Over the weekend, we were told by the Georgia Department of Public Health a student at Mabry had been diagnosed with measles. Mabry parents have been communicated with and any student who is at risk will not be allowed in school through November 22nd.”
The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration both say that those not vaccinated against measles can easily become infected, as people with the virus tend to be contagious for about eight days — four days before they show any signs of the virus, such as a rash, and four days after they develop symptoms.
“So, someone with measles might be infecting others without knowing they are sick, and they can be infectious long before they have a measles diagnosis,” the FDA states on its website.
Under Georgia law, students have to be vaccinated to attend class unless they have an approved religious or medical exemption.
Although federal and state health officials recommend everyone gets vaccinated against measles twice, between 12 to 15 months of age and again between four and six years of age, some parents choose not to vaccinate their children for fear the vaccine could do more harm than good.
But this is refuted by the CDC and the FDA, who report the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and highly effective, as proven by numerous scientific studies.
“The safety of the vaccine has been firmly established over many years in some of the largest vaccine studies ever undertaken,” the FDA states on its website. “The bottom line is that there are safe and effective vaccines that provide lasting protection against the measles virus.”
The CDC says measles can be dangerous, especially for babies and young children, and parents should call their doctor immediately if they think their child has been exposed.
Complications include ear infection, diarrhea, brain damage, pneumonia, and even death, the agency says.
According to the CDC, one in every 20 children with measles gets pneumonia, one in 1,000 will develop encephalitis, and one or two in 1,000 children will die from it.
Measles typically begins with symptoms including high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.
“Measles is a very contagious disease caused by a virus. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes,” the CDC states on its website. “In fact, the measles virus can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person was there. So you can get infected by simply being in a room where an infected person once was. It is so contagious that if one person has it, up to 90% of the people around him or her will also become infected if they are not protected.”
Tiny white spots may appear inside the mouth two to three days after symptoms begin, followed by a rash breaking out as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet.
Small raised bumps may also appear on top of the flat red spots, and the spots may become joined together as they spread from the head to the rest of the body, the CDC says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.