EAST COBB — When a Greek Orthodox church in east Cobb and MUST Ministries teamed up to help children in need last November, the idea was simple: the church would supply 25,000 meals that MUST would hand them out as need arose.
Things changed this week.
Dozens of people gathered at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church on Trickum Road on Saturday to package those meals just as Gov. Brian Kemp gave a news conference announcing a public health state of emergency brought on by the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Most public schools in Cobb County have closed for the foreseeable future, and MUST is expanding its existing food programs for the children for whom school-provided meals might make up the majority of calories they consume on a given day.
“We didn’t plan it to be like this,” said Patricia Koutouzis, president of the church’s philanthropic arm. “This is something that we had been planning and arranging with each other to make sure that there was a need, and there was, but now — it’s more.”
MUST has more than two dozen school-based pantries that are now inaccessible with the closure of county schools. To keep on providing supplies that families rely on, it will begin delivering food to local churches near those pantries.
Koutouzis got the idea after attending a meeting of the Greek Orthodox church in Jacksonville, Florida. There, attendees partook in a demo put on by Hunger Fight, the organization that supplied the food being packaged at Holy Transfiguration on Saturday.
Hunger Fight provides three meals: oatmeal, beans and rice, and mac and cheese.
Hunger Fight provides the food, Koutouzis said, and “We provide the hands to put the meals together.”
The meals can be prepared with boiling water alone, something Koutouzis said was an advantage due to the fact that some of the neediest children essentially live out of extended-stay hotels without access to a full kitchen.
Many volunteers canceled out of fear of the new coronavirus, Koutouzis said. She urged people to stay home if they were feeling ill.
But people still came out in droves.
Courtney Maniatis, a primary care doctor and member of the church, said it was a matter of making oneself useful, as “things are probably going to get pretty hairy for the elderly and the poor.”
Cedric Dunkerly agreed.
“The situation we’re having in our world today, what better way to help. It’s all about the family, the village.
“Plus it’s fun,” he added.
People interested in donating to Hunger Fight can visit its website, hungerfight.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.