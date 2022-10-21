REPUBLICAN
Fred Glass
Occupation: Financial Advisor
Party: Republican
Age: 51
Residence: Buckhead
Hometown: Atlanta
Family (spouse, children): Elizabeth my wife and daughters Merritt Ann (age 21) & Kathleen (age 18)
Education/military service: University of Georgia
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.fredglassforga.com
1. Why are you running for office?
As a forty-four-year resident of Buckhead and the metro area, I’m tired of watching the great communities of our State Senate district deteriorate due to crime, lower ranking school systems, and lack of leadership in the city of Atlanta that affects the entire region. I’ve also always believed that people have the right to the government that they want. I support allowing Buckhead voters the right to vote and decide for themselves if they wish to remain in Atlanta or in a newly formed Buckhead City. I ask you to join me in my fight, as citizens of Metro Atlanta, for our voices to be heard so that we can once again be one of the best districts and communities in the state. I ask for your support for Georgia State Senate District 6.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
In Atlanta - our largest issue is inefficient city government and failing schools. This poorly run government leads to an inevitable increase in criminal activity which affects the entire region. We need to hold our local governments accountable.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Georgia conducted a partial Medicaid expansion in 2021, which included no federal funds and also had a work requirement. I will study specific proposals regarding full Medicaid expansion when I am asked to vote on a piece of legislation which would determine the future of Medicaid expansion.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
Yes. It is important for Georgia to be competitive with our bordering states.
DEMOCRAT
Jason Esteves
Occupation: Attorney
Party: Democrat
Age: 38
Residence: Northwest Atlanta
Hometown: Columbus, Georgia
Family (spouse, children): Ariel Esteves (nurse practitioner), Zoe (3) and Jaeden (6)
Education/military service: University of Miami (B.A.); Emory University School of Law (J.D.)
Have you served in elected office before: Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education, At-Large Seat 9 and the Immediate Past Chair
Campaign website: www.jasonesteves.com
1. Why are you running for office?
I am running for the State Senate because we deserve to live in a state where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.
As an attorney, school board member, and former public school teacher, I’ve seen how opportunities that should be available to all of us, are only available to a select few. I've also seen how these opportunities are influenced by what happens–or does not happen–at the Georgia legislature. I have the experience to be an effective voice in the fight for a strong public education system, access to affordable healthcare, a thriving economy, and a healthy, livable state that is welcoming and inclusive to all.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
The two most significant challenges facing my constituents are 1. strengthening the public education system and 2. expanding access to mental health services. Both issues are key to ensuring Georgia is a safe and healthy state where everyone can thrive.
I believe in the power of a strong public education system and know that Georgia cannot thrive without improving our schools. I will advocate for fully funding public schools (which has only happened four times in the last twenty years), supporting the work of local school districts to close opportunity gaps, and expanding early learning programs for three and four year olds.
I also know that the wellbeing of Georgia is dependent on the wellbeing of its people, and it is clear that the pandemic has impacted us all. As a result, people are more anxious and depressed, and our state is less safe due to a rise in violence. I will advocate for fully funding and expanding on the work the legislature did this year to strengthen the mental health system. We need to attract and retain mental health professionals and work with school districts, local governments, and community partners to provide more Georgians with access to quality services.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Yes. As the husband of a nurse practitioner who opened her own urgent and primary care clinic in the district, I know how important it is to increase access to healthcare. Over 500,000 Georgians are uninsured, but would be covered if Georgia expanded Medicaid. Federal funding would heavily subsidize the program and create thousands of healthcare jobs in the process. Further, all of us pay federal taxes that are currently going to other states who have expanded Medicaid while Georgia sits on the sidelines.
It is past time for us to expand Medicaid.
It’s also important to note that we need to strengthen the healthcare system in the state to ensure we are proactively improving health outcomes by providing Georgians more critical health resources, especially at the beginning (e.g. tackling infant and maternal mortality) and towards the end of life (e.g. quality care for seniors).
Finally, I am glad the General Assembly is focused on mental health this session because for many years, Georgia has ranked near the bottom amongst states for mental health resources. A comprehensive mental health system will not only improve health outcomes, it will improve the broader wellbeing of our community.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
No. 50% of Georgia’s $27 billion in revenue comes from income taxes. By eliminating the income tax, the state would either have to raise sales taxes and fees or it would have to cut services. Raising sales taxes would put more tax burden on working families.
If the state cut services instead, public education would be the first line item to be cut. Nearly 40% of the state budget goes to fund K-12 education and it has only been fully funded four times in the last twenty years. Other vital services, such as healthcare, higher education, and transportation (e.g. roads), would also experience budget reductions. Which means that the state could not help with basic services and Georgians would need to lean heavily on local and county governments. That would lead to…higher taxes.
So if state leaders voted to eliminate the income tax, it would likely lead to higher taxes for most of us–one way or the other.
