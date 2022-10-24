DEMOCRAT
Michael “Doc” Rhett (incumbent)
Occupation: State Senator District 33 Retired Air Force / Retired Educator
Party: Democrat
Age: (No answer provided)
Residence: Marietta, Georgia
Hometown: (No answer provided)
Family (Spouse, children): (No answer provided)
Education/military service: Doctorate Degree University of Georgia (UGA); Retired Air Force
Have you served in elected office before: Yes, Currently Serving in the Georgia Senate District 33
Campaign website: Drmichaelrhett.com
1. Why are you running for office?
Simply put, I like people and I want to help them regardless of their political affiliation. I spent 25 plus years as an educator and 25 plus years in the U.S. Air Force where much of my time was devoted to training and solving problems.
In addition, I just completed my 7th year in the Georgia Senate representing the 33rd District. Cobb County is about the third most populous county in Georgia. Cobb is a mature county and continues to grow. It faces the continuing challenges: Availability of water, transportation, growth & development, healthcare and the annual contribution of millions of dollars per year to the state's QBE program to name just a few. I believe that my many years of experience in the military, education, and civic involvement uniquely qualify me to analyze these problems and to work across the aisle to help solve them.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
The four greatest challenges my constituents face are education, healthcare, well-paying jobs, growth and development. During my tenure in the Georgia Senate, I was able to usher bill(s) through the Senate, which were passed by the House, and signed into law by the Governor. It is not easy for a freshman in the Georgia Senate to do this. I would attribute this to my willingness to work with my fellow Democrats and across the aisle with Republicans. Examples: My Senate Bill 20 provides banking access in areas with insufficient banking facilities, SB 847 & HB 733 cost saving follow up diagnostic screening for women breast cancer, SB 202 & HB 206 increasing personal allowances for people in nursing homes, SB 87 provides scholarships for disable veterans at Georgia Technical Colleges, and support from the Department of Community Affairs helping communities prepare for economic development, as well as create workforce housing.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicare? Why?
I would work across the aisle to implement the Affordable Care Act and to take advantage of any available federal dollars. Our participation in the Affordable Care Act would return to Georgia about nine dollars from the federal government for every dollar we spend on health care. Instead, our money is subsidizing other states which participate in the expansion. However, the issue does not stop with insurance and federal subsidies. The citizens of Georgia, are, also, suffering on the supply side of the equation. Adequate medical care must be available and within easy reach of the citizens of all 159 counties.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate the income tax?
No. Florida acquires much of its revenue from the tourism and cruise industries. States that eliminate the income tax have to tax elsewhere in the form of high sales taxes. High sales taxes hurt those families which can least afford it. A regressive tax on the back of the working class.
