DEMOCRAT
Micheal Garza
Occupation: Small business owner of a web development firm
Party: Democratic
Age: 47
Residence: Marietta
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Family (spouse, children): Wife and five-year-old daughter
Education: Rice University, Chemical Engineering
Have you served in elected office before: This is my first time running for any elected office.
Campaign website: https://www.micheal4ga.com
1. Why are you running for office?
Over the last five years, I’ve watched as our state politicians are consumed with divisive topics that stray far from the job of government to make a positive difference in the lives of our citizens. While we are taking positive steps on mental health and teacher pay, we are going the opposite direction when it comes to public education overall, public health, voting rights, and gun violence.
When our current representative voted against the bipartisan hate crimes bill in 2020 and then followed that up by voting to restrict voting rights in 2021, I decided I couldn’t stand back and watch from the sidelines. It is the state house where legislation that touches the lives of everyone in the state is passed, and I want to be part of a shift in government where we pass real, achievable legislation that improves the lives of Georgians. That includes providing a quality education to every child regardless of zip code, increasing access to affordable healthcare coverage, expanding access to the ballot box, reducing the number of unsecured firearms to make our communities safer, and offering more support to our small businesses and entrepreneurs.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
Our state has a number of challenges over the next decade and beyond, but the one area that would have the most impact would be addressing long-standing problems in public education.
Studies have shown that 4th grade literacy and household family income are two of the biggest indicators in the success of students later in life. Unfortunately, Georgia has large disparities in literacy scores particularly in high poverty districts. Students in those districts usually have larger class sizes, higher teacher turnover, and teachers with less experience than those in other districts.
With targeted investments in these districts and committing to fully funding our schools state-wide, we can eliminate these disparities and provide greater opportunity and better outcomes for all children regardless of where they live. This leads to more young adults going to college or technical school, or entering the workforce, or starting a small business.
Along with programs that push to expand access to capital for entrepreneurs, we could kickstart an explosion of growth in small business creation, particularly in communities that sorely need it. This is the key to sustaining investment in our schools and communities and in revitalizing areas of the state long ignored.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
This is a resounding yes. Medicaid expansion makes sense especially when compared to Governor Kemp’s waiver plan. The expansion covers 16 times more people at 1/5th the cost per-enrollee. Half a million Georgians would get coverage, including 32,000 uninsured veterans. The state can also take advantage of up $1.9 billion in additional funds in the American Rescue Plan by expanding Medicaid now. Those funds could cover years of expansion as well as other priorities.
Opting in to the expansion would help keep hospitals afloat, especially those in rural parts of the state. The eight states with the most rural hospital closures since 2014, including Georgia, all have chosen not to expand Medicaid. While a closing in Metro Atlanta might not have a huge impact, a closing in a rural area is significant. It leads to increased time people have to travel to get hospital care, increased wait time for ambulances, and a reduction in the number of medical providers available.
This should not be a partisan issue. Residents in GOP-controlled states have voted to expand Medicaid, including 15 states won by Trump in 2020.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
Eliminating the state income tax is a terrible idea, especially for a state that now ranks 38th nationally in per-student educational spending and has the nation's third highest uninsured rate. Just to maintain the current level of revenue, residents would almost certainly see an increase in other taxes, such as higher sales and property taxes. Texans, for example, pay more than double the sales tax as Georgians, and almost double the annual property tax rate. And that higher tax burden is felt more by the poor who pay a higher percentage of their income on sales tax than the wealthy.
Even the current proposed flat-tax plan in HB 1437 comes with a $1 billion hit to revenue. It too offers substantial benefits to the wealthy with overly optimistic promises of growth offsetting revenue cuts.
We can reimagine our tax code in a way that reduces the tax burden on most working-class Georgians, invests in the education of our children and the health of our citizens, and still maintains sustainable economic growth. But this isn't the way to do it.
REPUBLICAN
John Carson, incumbent
Occupation: CPA
Party: Republican
Age: 50
Residence: Northeast Cobb
Hometown: Tucker GA
Family (spouse, children): Beverly (16 years), Elizabeth, Jack
Education/military service: BBA Georgia State, MBA Kennesaw State
Have you served in elected office before: Yes, Georgia House of Representatives
Campaign website: www.votejohncarson.com
1. Why are you running for office?
I'm running to continue effective, conservative representation for constituents in NE Cobb and SE Cherokee.
2.What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
There are many issues facing our community and our nation, and one of the top issues is inflation. It is literally affecting every single household with higher prices for gas, groceries and almost every other consumer good. We must get inflation under control by insisting the Federal government restrain its spending.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
No. Medicaid expansion would incentivize individuals and families (between 100% – 138% of the Federal poverty level) to give up their ACA policies (with BlueCross BlueShield, United, etc.) and mostly push them into an inferior Medicaid insurance program. In addition, this change would be far worse for reimbursement to our rural and non-profit hospitals who are already struggling financially.
I proudly supported the Patients First Act in 2019, which provided coverage for those below the poverty level (100% of FPL), but also added work/training/volunteer requirements to encourage a pathway out of poverty. This approach was approved by HHS in Washington DC, but stopped by President Biden.
In short, I support private insurance where possible, with a public safety net for our most vulnerable to find a way to self-reliance. The other side ultimately wants an expensive, single payor government-run healthcare, with a hammock for all.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
I was proud to support cutting our income tax this legislative session, currently at 5.75%, down to 4.99% over time, as long as certain safeguards are met.
I look forward to further reducing the tax burden on Georgians, but we need to make sure half of our state revenues aren't eliminated without some sort of replacement. The state has obligations to fund K-12 education (i.e. Cobb County schools), higher education, healthcare and public safety for millions of Georgians.
