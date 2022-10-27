REPUBLICAN
Sharon Cooper
Party: Republican
Age: (No answer provided)
Family (spouse, children): Widow, (James T. Cooper, MD, MPH)
Education: BSN and MSN in Nursing from the Medical College of Georgia; MS in Child Development from the University of Tennessee; and MA in Education from the University of South Florida
Residence: East Cobb County
Hometown: Longview, Texas
Have you held office before: Current State Representative House District 43
Campaign Website: www.sharoncooper.org
1. Why are you running for office?
Our district has a strong position at the Capitol and my knowledge, relationships and experience are valuable to the progress of this community and our state. I am running with a true understanding and appreciation for the people in my district and a passion for making a difference in the lives of Georgians. I have worked tirelessly to build relationships, earn respect and get results that are visible in this community. I approach my position with experience as an educator with a true value for learning all perspectives, maintaining our district’s priority for conservative values while working across the aisle to deliver complex pieces of legislation that improve our district and our state. I also leverage my experience as a registered nurse to help deliver sound decisions as Chairman of the Health & Human Services Committee - including this years’ mental health parity bill, a bill to reduce maternal mortality and increase access to care for new mothers, bills to fight opioid addiction and others that protect the patient-doctor relationship and improve pharmacy benefits. I pride myself on the ability to bring together groups with opposing ideas, and facilitating a balanced approach and solutions to difficult situations without the need for legislation.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address?
Every citizen faces the challenge of rising costs and runaway inflation from liberal Federal decisions. In Georgia, we have maintained our balanced budget, reduced state income tax, provided a tax refund, halted the gas tax, focused on reducing barriers in our job market and most importantly, kept Georgia open for business. At the same time, many East Cobb families are quietly dealing with the impacts of substance abuse, unable to access appropriate care and too often ending up in jail. I am proud to have helped lead the development and passage of the Mental Health Parity bill, requiring insurance companies to treat behavioral health the same as physical health. Co-Responder legislation will train police officers and mental health workers to intervene as a team in crisis situations, working together to de-escalate and connect the individual to care instead of charging them with a crime. This bill also provides forgivable state loans for Georgia students that choose a career in behavioral health professions. A psychiatric advance directive will allow an individual with a behavioral health disorder to choose someone to act on their behalf when in crisis. We must continue to increase access to quality care for all Georgians.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Almost two years ago, the Georgia legislature voted to submit a waiver to expand Medicaid services. The proposal was designed to fit Georgia’s needs. Individuals with income up to 100 percent of the poverty level were eligible for the program. The proposal included a work, volunteer, or educational requirement for able-bodied individuals. This proposal was approved by the Trump administration but was halted by President Biden’ administration. Georgia is currently challenging the Biden ruling through the courts. Meanwhile, Georgia legislators continue to pass legislation increasing access to health care by other means.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
These states receive revenues from entertainment and tourism industries. Higher sales taxes paid by tourists and other fees add to the bottom lines of states with no income tax. Georgia does not have this type of revenue source. Eliminating state income tax would require a significant increase in our sales tax to replace lost revenue. Since we do not have the tourism of FL or TN, that tax would fall straight to the wallets of Georgia citizens - already struggling with the high costs of inflation. In Georgia’s economy, revenue received from our state income tax is a much more reliable source of income, especially in an economic turndown. One of the state’s main responsibilities is to educate Georgia’s children, and a large portion of the state’s tax revenue goes to our schools. Georgia has only recently been able to fully fund education while also restoring the cutbacks made during the last recession. We cannot put that at further risk. In 2022, Governor Kemp signed a reduction in the states’ income tax rate for the second time in the past three years, and I will remain diligent with our balanced budget and conservative fiscal responsibility to keep taxes low.
DEMOCRAT
Dustin McCormick
Occupation: Project Management/Process Improvement
Party: Democrat
Age: 39
Residence: East Cobb
Hometown: Lynchburg, VA
Family (spouse, children): Misty, 2 Kids Audrey(9), Finn(7)
Education/military service: Bachelors in Finance from Georgia Southern University, Executive MBA from University of Georgia
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: DustinMcCormick.com
1. Why are you running for office?
I’m running for House District 45 because I can longer stand idle while our elected officials fail to address pressing issues facing families, like mine, in East Cobb. There has been a 20 yr void in this area, and as a community, we deserve representation. Unfortunately, ex Rep. Dollar and Rep. Cooper refuse to host town halls and listen to the public’s concern regarding the ill-timed and ill-planned East Cobb cityhood movement. Their lack of transparency and self-serving motives contribute to the sense that cityhood will not be good for our community. Instead of addressing our concerns, they moved the cityhood vote to May in hopes their constituents won’t be paying attention. Like most voters, our campaign is paying attention. I’m the only Special Elections candidate qualified to run for this seat in the Special Election and Primary. Over the next couple of months, I will be going door-to-door, educating voters, and listening to our neighbors, small business owners, and the overall community about their concerns, hopes, and aspirations. I believe in transparency, accountability, and local representation that reflects our community values. I care deeply for our community, where I raise my kids, and I look forward to serving all of District 45.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
The data is starting to be released, showing just how far kids have fallen behind in the past two years. There has been not only an impact on their academic learning but also their social development. Our kids need help; we parents/caregivers have done our best to keep the kids engaged, but many families do not have access to the technology and personalized instruction they need. We must find a way to bridge the gap and ensure that our children have the resources they need.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Yes, We have a moral obligation to expand healthcare benefits to every member of our community. No one should have to go broke because of a devastating illness or having to care for a sick family member. Foremost, I will work with state lawmakers to accept federal dollars to expand Medicaid. Our community leaves money on the table by not opting for this expansion.
Over 30 other states, including Republican states, have prioritized this and enacted the expansion. Doing so would cover an additional 200,000 Georgians currently without coverage.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
I believe that tax reform is needed at the state and federal levels. I do not think that eliminating Georgia’s income tax is the correct answer for the state. We would need to offset that income tax loss with higher sales tax. For example, states sales comparison of 4% for GA vs. 7% in TN which can be over 9% in some areas after local taxes are applied. This puts more of the tax burden on lower-income families, as a percentage of their tax liability is a higher percentage of their income. I prefer a shift from a progressive to a flat tax enhances the economic competitiveness of the tax and, based on the experiences of other states, serve as a bulwark against future rate increases. In a high-inflation era (which we are heading into), it also solves a problem present in the current system. Georgia’s bracket thresholds are currently set in dollar amounts that are not tied to inflation. This means that, as the actual dollar amount of incomes increases, more of that income falls into higher tax brackets, even if the taxpayer’s purchasing power remains the same. By eliminating bracket thresholds altogether in favor of lower rates, lawmakers would avoid an avenue for future unlegislated tax increases.
