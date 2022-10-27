DEMOCRAT
Willie Mae Oyogoa
Occupation: Small Business Owner – Travel Advisor
Party: Democrat
Age: (Did not answer)
Residence: Woodstock
Hometown: Woodstock, GA
Family: Two children
Education/military service: BBA, Georgia State University
Have you served in elected office before: This is my first opportunity to serve the people of Georgia.
Campaign website: www.williemaega.com
1. Why are you running for office?
I am running for office because of the recent voter suppression laws passed in Georgia. I grew up in a small town in South Carolina. When I was 8 years old, my mother decided she wanted to register to vote. Her parents were fearful and encouraged her not to register because they feared the Ku Klux Klan would burn our house down. Undeterred, she drove to town and registered to vote. Fortunately for us, the Klan did not burn our house down. My mother was courageous, determined, registered, and ultimately voted. She believed in safeguarding the fundamental right to vote. Decades later, Georgia passed SB202, which is ironically named the “Election Integrity Act of 2021.” This is a voter suppression bill that appears to be turning the clock back. Outlawing the provision of water or food to voters standing in long lines exemplifies the absurdity of this law. Like my mother, I could no longer sit on the sidelines and complain while obstacles to voting became law.
Everyone should be able to exercise their right to vote, guaranteed by the 15th Amendment of the U. S. Constitution. It is imperative our democracy is protected. Regardless of who Georgians vote for, it should be voters who select who represents them at the local, state, and national levels.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
I think the greatest challenge my constituents face that elected office would allow me to address is ensuring everyone who is registered to vote is allowed to do so. I would address this challenge by supporting legislation that would increase the number of polling locations, add more weekend voting days, instead of decreasing the number of drop boxes – one dropbox per 100,000 voters, I would propose legislation to increase drop boxes in all counties, particularly, in communities that use them the most. Finally, drop boxes should be outside 24/7 and not in a building only available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The goal is making it easier to vote and not harder.
Accessing affordable healthcare and earning a livable wage are also significant challenges facing some of my constituents. I would address these issues by supporting legislation to expand Medicaid coverage and increase the minimum wage.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Georgia should not treat its citizens like second-class Americans. Georgians deserve the kind of health outcomes afforded expansion states, especially since our federal taxes are already paying for theirs. Georgia should definitely accept federal funding to expand Medicaid to save lives and provide healthcare protection for our most vulnerable Georgians. By expanding Medicaid, federal dollars will help Georgians with their health care benefits and stabilize struggling rural hospitals. The impact of COVID has taught us the importance of having health care benefits and how quickly life can change. No one should have to file for bankruptcy because they can’t pay their medical bills.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
It would be unwise for Georgia to eliminate our state income tax. For governments to be responsive to the needs of its citizens, they require revenues from somewhere. A state with no income tax must make up for the loss in funding through other means. Typically, by increases in sales taxes, property taxes, and fuel taxes, as well as reductions in the essential social services we rely on, like critical infrastructure, schools, police, and emergency first responders. So, while Republicans like to float that idea as a vote grabber, it’s just a ploy, not a sound economic policy.
REPUBLICAN
Don Parsons, incumbent
Occupation: Retired Telecommunications
Party: Republican
Age: 74
Residence: Blackwells, north central Cobb County
Hometown: Blackwells, north central Cobb County
Family (spouse, children): Wife, Jo Lynn. two daughters, Jennifer (deceased) and Meredith, and six grandchildren
Education/military service: BS Degree, West Virginia State University. Twenty years U.S. Army Reserve and Army National Guard, MOS, 31Z, Master Sergeant E-8
Have you served in elected office: twenty-eight years, Georgia House of Representatives.
Campaign website: donparsons.org
1. Why are you running for office?
I am running for reelection to maintain and further build upon the many successes that have made Georgia a better state. I have helped cut our income tax, helped send some of our budget surplus back to taxpayers, and kept our highway system across Georgia the envy of other states. I am very happy to have worked for passage of House Bill 1013 which, among other achievements, ensures insurance parity for mental health with physical health. As Chairman of the Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications Committee in the House, I have made great strides with rural Broadband, and I look forward to seeing it through. I have done solid work with cybersecurity and look forward to ensuring our electric grid is thoroughly protected and prepared for the coming electrification. Solid foundations have been set and advancements made in many sectors but there is still work to be done and I look forward to it.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
The greatest challenges my constituents face, the ones that we can address at the state level, are those that are addressed by a fiscally responsible approach to state government. However, I believe the biggest challenge that my constituents, and people across the nation are facing today is inflation caused by irresponsible federal spending by the Biden administration. In Georgia, just this year, I have worked to successfully cut taxes as well as return part of the budget surplus back to Georgians. Due to fiscal conservatism, I have worked to keep our AAA credit rating, saving taxpayers untold millions of dollars every year. By lowering taxes, returning surplus to taxpayers, taking tax off gasoline during the time of extraordinary gasoline prices; I have helped and will continue to work to lessen the effects of federal government caused inflation.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
No, Georgia should not accept federal taxpayer funds to expand Medicaid. The reason is the same today as it was when the idea was first put forward by the Obama administration. Once the funds are accepted by Georgia, or any state to expand Medicaid, there is absolutely no guarantee that the funds will continue to be made available once the program is initiated, then leaving the state in a position of having to put the burden of continuing the program upon the taxpayers of the state. Lack of healthcare insurance is a problem that I suspect many people who have healthcare insurance do not fully appreciate. It should be said, however, that there is more access to certain levels of healthcare for the uninsured, including public health boards, voluntary clinics staffed part-time by volunteer health professionals and clinics established and paid for by employers to keep people on the job, than some would lead us to believe.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
No, Georgia should not eliminate its income tax because doing so would only shift the state's ability to guarantee the funding of education, Medicaid, highway construction and maintenance, its corrections department, public health and other needed services to another form of tax, such as sales tax, which does not provide the needed certainty and stability as the income tax. Eliminating the income tax sounds good and plays well in political campaigns but it is not the right thing for Georgia. Taxes will be collected one way or another, and the wider the tax base, the better for all taxpayers. At the state level, Georgia is one of the lowest states for taxation in the nation. Just this year, for the second time in four years, I have helped to lower the state income tax for Georgians.
