REPUBLICAN
Anna J. Tillman
Occupation: Registered Professional Geologist
Party: Republican
Age: 61
Residence: Marietta
Hometown: Surrency, GA
Family (spouse, children): two sons
Education/military service: BS and MS in Geology
Have you served in elected office before: no
Campaign website: annatillman.com
1. Why are you running for office?
To be a true citizen’s representative for the residents of Cobb County
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
The economy and inflation, Georgia’s economy is strong compared to the rest of the country, I will support and preserve “lower tax” and “less government” policies
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
No, Medicaid expansion comes with many federal conditions, and adds another layer of administrative burdens. Georgia currently has a work requirement for Medicaid- Medicaid expansion does not have a work requirement. Where possible, Georgia should remain independent in the determination of how tax dollars are spent.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
Yes
DEMOCRAT
Solomon Adesanya
Occupation: Restaurant owner
Party: Democrat
Age: 37
Residence: East Cobb
Hometown: Marietta
Family (spouse, children): Wife & two daughters
Education/military service: Grad level - Georgia state University
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.solomonforgeorgia.com
1.Why are you running for office?
I am running for office for many reasons. Small business is the heart of the community. Community thrives because of small businesses. Many small businesses closed down over the past two years and never made it back into existence. I will support legislation promoting small businesses by gaining access to capital. It provides a loan that is low-interest payments—streamlining regulations that affect small businesses, like zoning restrictions and delays in getting permits.
As a lifelong public school advocate, I must ensure our schools are adequately funded. My daughter goes to Brumby Elementary School. Each time I talk to the teachers, I hear a cry for help in their voices. How did a school which recently moved to a new site with new infrastructures still rank very low in test scores? I have an obligation to fight and represent my constituents.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
Public schools in my district are still facing challenges related to school resources. Public education is always at the forefront of my priorities. Suppose we want the best jobs in America right here in Georgia. In that case, we need the best schools in America to be right here in Georgia. Studies show that about half of all beginning teachers leave the profession within their first five years. In addition, close to 16% of beginning teachers leave without making it through the first year. A recent survey conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) reported that 28% of former public school teachers and 33% of private school teachers left the classroom and went to work for private businesses because of better wages, salaries, or commission.
I will address this challenge by putting forth legislation to provide funding to East Cobb Middle School and Brumby Elementary School.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Yes! Georgia is one of the 14 states that has not adopted the expansion of Medicaid eligibility. In Georgia, many adults do not qualify for Medicaid. Adults between ages 19 and 64 without dependent children cannot get Medicaid coverage, and adults with dependents need to make below about $7,000 a year for a family of three to qualify. There is no convincing logic behind such a policy.
Expanding Medicaid will bring billions of our federal tax dollars back home to Georgia, help more people see a doctor, and keep Cobb County hospitals open. I will fight for Georgians to advance legislation that will expand Medicaid for Georgians.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
No. Eliminating income tax will lead to raising taxes within a different sector. The money has to be generated. That is how we ensure transportation, infrastructure, roads and other public goods. We have to ensure public goods remain non rivalrous and non-excludable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.