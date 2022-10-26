REPUBLICAN
James Allen Rodi
Occupation: Real Estate
Party: Republican
Age: 52
Residence: Marietta, Ga
Hometown: Decatur, Ga
Family (spouse, children): Single
Education/military service: None
Have you served in elected office before: Graduate Student Government
Campaign website: JamesARodi.com
1. Why are you running for office?
I’m running for office because the people in my district have untapped interest and energy for improving our standard of living through actual representational government. We already have excellent solutions to our housing crisis within our county already; but we’ve failed to fully market and educate our local developers to implement and execute them. We need to focus on small local developments that support small business growth as opposed to giving large developers our local wealth though rental income. We’ve staffed our board appointments with employees from other county and municipal governments who don’t respond to written requests for communication. This is plain wrong and further distances the people of my district from decision making and accountability.
I fought alongside other members of our community to help keep the rebuild of Osborne High school in the spotlight when we were at the tail end of SPLOST IV funding. I’ve personally cleaned off every noticeable sign of graffiti on public roadways in our district. I’ve engaged my community members when violent crimes happen in our area. The incumbent from my district voted to allow defunding of the police in HB286. Our police forces suffer with employment challenges and our struggling economy is now a breeding ground for crime and hopelessness. It is unimaginable that the entire delegation of south cobb house members would stand against the police in a time of crisis. We must choose people who are willing to maintain relationships in their community and who are willing to be more than yes men and women.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
Last year in the legislature, legislation was introduced to allow residential subdivision developers to be free or restrictions that limit the number of rental properties in a community. This would open the door to all rental communities. We know how devastating this kind of dynamic is to our school system in the Osborne-Milford area. Transiency and absentee landlords reduce the number of invested members of the community. As soon as next week committees begin to focus on Affordability and Access to Housing. We have meaningful examples of livable communities with lots of housing choice in places like the Midtown Garden District. An individual can purchase ownership property in a wide variety of choices ranging from $120K to $2M within the same block. Missing Middle housing products like garden condos, quad-plexes and small-scale apartments are available on the same street. We need small nodal developments like this in suburban areas and along transportation corridors to create more choice across the income earning spectrum. Ownership housing choices and engagement with people of a variety of perspectives in a community is key to solving a number of our social ills that use-based zoning fails to address.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
In my community, local store owners complain to me that people without legal status are using government programs to purchase items at their convivence stores. Providing free education and health care benefits who individuals who cannot contribute to our tax revenue base and are afraid to venture from their homes for work is an alarming situation. Land Use Planner, Author and founder of Strong Towns founder Chuck Maron talks about the danger of increasing the size of roads to accommodate a greater capacity and volume of cars. His logic suggests that the bigger the roads are the more traffic, congestion, delays, and related life stresses a community will create. I believe if we expand the access to the lowest level of living standards, we will create more government dependence and that is not the reason that people immigrate legally to America. They do so to have the opportunity to create a better life by starting a business and creating wealth. We are better served by making clear the path to wealth creation and freeing our faith members of the community to follow innovative leaderships examples in housing that have fostered under the vision of Mayor Tommy Allegood of Acworth. The spotlight needs to be on innovation, opportunity and compassion.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
When we make out tax policies simpler, we can reduce staffing and regulation. We should strive to create a prosperous state. Without addition study and access to a deeper understanding of how we allocate state income tax dollars, it would be inappropriate for me to render an opinion. A better question could be how we can create the highest standard of living and quality of life for our hard-working residents and create a bright picture what it means to pursue a life worth living. The answers to what make a life worth living should be in the hands of the people following their passions. What can government officials do to get out of those willing to make their lives great and how do we balance that with the needs of those who have hinderances to opportunity.
