REPUBLICAN
Fun Fong
Occupation: Emergency Physician
Party: Republican
Age: 65
Residence: Smyrna 25+ years
Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee
Family (spouse, children): Daughter Ariane- Westminster Grad, Princeton Grad, Columbia Graduate School Graduate- currently specializing in architecture design for Museum Galleries and Art Galleries.
Education/military service: University of Arkansas - Residency Trained Board Certified Emergency Physician
Have you served in elected office before: No.
Campaign website: DrFunFong.com
1. Why are you running for office?
As a 30+ year Emergency Room Physician, I have seen all walks of life and have provided for the Cobb Community in that time. If elected I would strive to save and protect the middle class, while bringing more viable jobs to House District 40 and Cobb County at large.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
If elected, I would to address the economic turmoil we find ourselves in, while keeping Georgia the #1 state to do business. We have to lower the threshold to start businesses in Georgia. We must cut the bureaucratic red tape to allow small business owners to succeed.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
I would only support expanding Medicaid if the funding was truly sustainable, which it currently is not. I would advocate for Free Market solutions to improve patient choice for better care.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
I will always be an advocate for lower taxes.
DEMOCRAT
Doug Stoner
Occupation: Business Development Director
Party: Democratic
Age: 57
Residence: Smyrna
Hometown: Smyrna
Family (spouse, children): Della my wife, and 2 daughters Gray and Honor
Education/military service: Kennesaw State University, BS Political Science
Have you served in elected office before: Yes. State Representative 2002 to 2004; State Senator 2004 to 2012; City of Smyrna Councilmember 2015 to 2018
Campaign website: stonerforhouse.com
1. Why are you running for office?
I'm running because someone has to be at the statehouse and actually concerned with Restoring Women's Reproductive Freedoms, Securing the Right to Vote, and Advancing Access to Healthcare. Our Community is facing immediate challenges and too many of them deal with terrible trickle down ideas from the statehouse and have nothing to do with our ability to build better lives for our families. So my focus, during this campaign and every day during the session, will be on the well-being of the citizens of Smyrna and Vinings.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
The lack of affordable housing for first time buyers, for police officers and firefighters who protect our community, for public school teachers who teach our children, and for senior citizens who want to stay in their community.
By creating State Tax Credits that add to current Federal Tax Credits to incentivize the private sector in building housing for all the different citizens in our community, not just a small part of our community. I would also support State Tax Credits to help qualified first time buyers, our public servants, and our senior citizens with their down payment on a home.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Yes. First to help increase the number of citizens who can access preventive healthcare services, which will reduce the number of our fellow citizens with serious and long-term chronic healthcare issues which will cost the State of Georgia more in the long run. In addition, the expansion of Medicaid will help maintain our rural hospitals, which are closing at an alarming rate. Once a rural hospital closes, beyond just the lack of access to healthcare for our fellow Georgians living in that impacted community, it becomes almost impossible to attract economic development to those communities. No major business will locate in a community that has no healthcare infrastructure or services, as that business will be unable to recruit or retain employees. This creates a vicious downward spiral for the whole community.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
No. Just as financial advisers always recommend not to put all your money in one stock, the same common sense approach applies in not allowing the State to be reliant on just one main source of revenue. The State of Georgia, just like any smart investor, needs to continue to have multiple sources of revenues, so that during economic downturns it can continue to provide fundamental public services.
