REPUBLICAN
Olivia Angel
Occupation: Office & Marketing professional
Party: Republican Party
Age: 52
Residence: Mableton
Hometown: Cebu island, Philippines
Family (spouse, children): 1 beautiful daughter
Education/military service: No military service, Bachelor in Science of Business Administration major in Management and Paralegal Certificate
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.voteoliviaangelhd39ga.com
1. Why are you running for office?
The reason I am running for State House District 39 is because I love and care about the citizens who live in this community. I want to see my community prosper and be a safe environment to raise a family. I want to represent them and be the voice at the Capitol for the people of State House District 39 so they can be heard.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
The greatest challenge that I think my constituents are facing right now is the safety of the people and their property. I believe that the criminal activities intensified even before COVID 19 hit the country. I believe that my constituents were impacted by the virus pandemic economically; hence, some of them resorted to illegal activities such as breaking and entering, robbery, car theft and more.
I will address it by funding the police and partnering with law enforcement agencies to bring the community activities such as safety awareness programs, neighborhood crime watches programs, self-defense training and having more police patrols in the community. If there is funding available, I will direct that funding to Law Enforcement so they can get the latest training and recruit more officers.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Georgia should not accept federal funding to expand Medicaid because it will expand federal government authority in Georgia in a long-term commitment with a federal program that is broken. Why put more people on a broken system? There are fewer and fewer doctors who accept Medicaid because they don’t get paid or have long delays. People in Georgia are mostly covered already under Medicaid now except for the working 18 to 64 year old and they need to migrate to the reinsurance plans like the state has set up or go to Obamacare if their employers do not offer health insurance.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
Yes, we need to work towards no state income tax by balancing our budget and lowering tax each year.
DEMOCRAT
Terry Cummings
Occupation: Attorney, Associate Professor
Party: Democrat
Age: 62
Residence: Mableton
Hometown: Teaneck, NJ
Family (spouse, children): John Cummings (husband), Kenan Cummings (son)
Education/military service: BA – Rutgers University, JD – Georgetown Law Center
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: terry4ga.com
1. Why are you running for office?
I’m running for office because I want to continue my work to keep my community a great place to live and to create a better Georgia for everyone.
For over 25-years, I enjoyed a legal career with the U.S. Department of Justice. As a former federal Attorney and law enforcement officer, as well as a community advocate, I have a unique background that includes real world experiences that have prepared me for this role. I possess an extensive background in constitutional, correctional, and related civil rights issues gained during my career while working inside two federal prisons that highlighted the failures within our criminal justice system. I was assigned to the Legislative and Correctional Issues Branch, which allowed me to work directly with every interested party in the criminal justice system including inmates, defense attorneys, federal prosecutors, families, judges, and correctional staff. This experience also allowed me to work on several pieces of legislation including the Prison Rape Elimination Act, requiring prisons to maintain zero- tolerance policies against sexual assault and rape of prisoners, and the Adam Walsh Child Protection & Safety Act, which allows prisoners who are deemed "sexually dangerous" to remain in prison following the end of their sentence.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
Georgians are facing several important challenges including the decreasing access to health care and current gun laws. The Constitutional Carry law allows people to carry concealed handguns in public without a permit or background check. The law was passed against the advice of several local law enforcement agencies. Georgia already has the 9th highest rate of gun violence in the U.S., and guns are the leading cause of death among children and teenagers. The law must be repealed and replaced with common-sense gun-control laws. I want legislation that will keep guns out of the hands of minors and people who are a danger to themselves or their neighbors.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Yes. Expansion of Medicaid will give over half a million Georgians access to health care and mental health care. These benefits are currently being blocked because of positions taken by government leaders. Politics is the only reason Medicaid expansion continues to be denied.
Currently, there are two level one trauma centers in the Atlanta Metro area, Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) and Grady Hospital. AMC has announced its closure slated for Nov 1. Half of our state's population will be reduced to accessing one trauma center: Grady Hospital, with the next closest level one trauma center in Macon. Over the past decade as the population in Georgia has grown exponentially, eight Georgia hospitals have closed with rural Georgians suffering the most. Medicaid Expansion would have kept AMC and other hospitals open.
Full Medicaid Expansion will ensure our most vulnerable residents receive health care and help ensure all Georgians have access to emergency medical intervention.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
I support the 2022 bi-partisan tax reform bill which will lower our income tax from the current top rate of 5.75% to a flat 4.99% over the next seven years. The new law will give Georgians back their hard earned money, eliminate the marriage penalty, and enhance our state’s economic competitiveness.
