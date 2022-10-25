REPUBLICAN
Robert Trim
Occupation: Real Estate
Party: Republican
Age: 53
Residence: Kennesaw
Hometown: Lawrenceville, NJ
Family (spouse, children): Married with 4 children
Education/military service: Bachelor’s degree from Kennesaw State
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.Trim35.com
1. Why are you running for office?
I’m running to keep Georgia on the Right Track. Having spent nearly 20 years working in Georgia politics and policy I know firsthand how the process works. I know how important the work is that state legislators do and how impactful that work is to the citizens of Georgia. When the new District 35 was drawn, I knew it was time for me to step from behind the scenes and into the arena to make sure Georgia continues this path. The fact is, since Republicans have become the majority in the Georgia Legislature, Georgians are more prosperous, our economy is strong and exceeds the national average, our schools are fully funded and families now have a choice of how and where to educate their children. In the recent legislative session, the Republicans have cut taxes again, protected our children and continued to strengthen our economy and our neighborhoods. I am the only candidate for HD 35 that will continue to work in that direction, to keep Georgia on the right track.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
Government overreach. At all levels of government, we’ve created excessive layers, burdensome regulations, and bureaucracy. As a state, we have an obligation to make sure we’re protecting every citizen’s right to use their property appropriately and to educate and raise their children as they see fit. Too often we hear school boards, city councils and others say they are the final authority on matters that used to be left to the individual. We also must make sure that third party groups and corporations do not have too much power over our communities, accreditation is important, but we must not be held hostage at the local level by organizations that are not accountable to the electorate and Georgia citizens. As the next State Representative for HD 35 I will work to not only remove bureaucratic red tape from the state level but, I will fight to make sure that local boards, councils, and authorities are not infringing on our rights and freedoms.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
No. The federal regulations are structured in a way that does more harm than good to Georgia citizens trying to break out of poverty. The expansion idea has been marketed as a great program for the poor, but the fact is that Medicaid expansion would only further hold back the very people it’s proposed to help. Not only does this repressive type of policy damage the state budget, the regulatory and economic pressures this puts on our employers would create the perfect storm to ensure the poor only got poorer. Why would anyone on the edge of the poverty line want to advance in their career if it means having to pay for coverage? We must focus on finding ways to incentivize those who purchase insurance privately, either through work or independently. We need to reduce the regulations on how insurance pools can be formed so that buying power increases for small businesses, gig economy workers and solopreneurs.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
The simple answer is yes. My nearly 20 years working on policy at the capitol has shown me the devil is in the details. I believe that a phased-in flat tax plan would be a good start, but governments need funds and will always find a way to get the funds they need. As an example, the elimination of the birthday tax on cars being switched to a tax at the point of sale for all new and used cars. So, in principle I absolutely believe we should look comprehensively at how the state taxes our citizens. I also want to be sure that the state has the funds to do the necessary jobs like funding schools, courts, highways, ports and police.
DEMOCRAT
Lisa Campbell
Occupation: Strategic Communications / Business Consultant
Party: Democratic
Age: 54
Residence: Kennesaw, GA
Hometown: Marietta, GA
Family (spouse, children): Yes, I have deep family roots in Cobb County, Georgia since the 1940’s, including parents who live in Kennesaw; I am the oldest of three sisters, a proud Aunt, and grateful for the love of an extended family.
Education/military service: Cobb County Public Schools; University of Georgia Bachelor of Arts / English
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.lisaforga.com
1. Why are you running for office?
I’m running for the Georgia House of Representatives, District 35, representing Kennesaw and Acworth, because every Georgian deserves to live in a better Georgia for all, where everyone’s voices, values, and votes matter. Everyone deserves equitable access to quality, affordable healthcare, fully funded schools, safe communities, and a sustainable environment. We all want to be treated fairly, with dignity and respect including equitable access to our shared resources, equal rights to love who we want and raise the families we choose, and the constitutional right to bodily autonomy. I am looking forward to affirmatively working for the people of Georgia because we are better and more effective when we collaborate and work together. As a long time Georgia resident, business owner and entrepreneur, I am ready to put my 30+ years of professional leadership experience to work for Georgia House District 35.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
Our greatest challenge is overcoming division that diminishes our ability to progress and dampens our quality of life. We see the destructive impact of division in reduced funding and access to healthcare, in decreased budgets and trust in our teachers and public schools, and in ongoing racial and gender discrimination that results in fewer opportunities for Georgians. Division is evident in redistricting as gerrymandering, and it is hurting our ability to treat each other with dignity and respect. As the next, and first woman to serve as House Representative 35, I look forward to bringing leadership skills to build coalitions, increase consensus and implement a strategic plan to unite together and focus on doing good things for Georgians.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Yes, because 481,956 uninsured people would be covered and 90% of the cost would be paid by federal funds. It’s the right thing to do and is also a good financial decision. Everyone deserves basic healthcare. Georgia is forfeiting $3.5 Billion in federal funds by not fully expanding Medicaid. I am ready to bring that money back to Georgia and unify Georgians to increase access to healthcare for a healthier and better Georgia for all. (Data Source: GBPI)
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
No, instead we should enact a fair tax policy. Between FY 2013 and FY 2022 Georgians gave $46 Billion tax dollars to subsidize businesses, resulting in 94% of corporations reporting a taxable income of $0 or less in 2019. When Georgia expands corporate subsidies to the point that they are no longer paying taxes, it creates an unfair, and unnecessary choice between reducing services or redistributing funds from low- and middle-income Georgia families to benefit private business interests. Georgia’s policies to shift funding from investments in core services like public education and healthcare, to corporate tax subsidies contributes to worsening racial and economic inequality, while billions are directed to corporate shareholders. In other words, from 1982-2022, while personal income tax revenue climbed for working Georgia families, corporate income tax diminished almost completely. I’m ready to shift the focus back to Georgians, working with businesses to pay their fair share, and enact a fair tax that moves us forward to a better quality of life for all Georgians. (Data Source: GBPI)
