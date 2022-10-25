Jordan Ridley and Stacee Hill
Jordan Ridley
Stacee L. Hill
REPUBLICAN
Occupation: Small Business Owner
Party: Republican
Age: 29
Residence: Victoria (Cherokee County)
Hometown: Woodstock
Family (spouse, children): Neither
Education/military service: B.S. in Public Policy from Georgia State University
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: Ridleyfrorhouse.com
1. Why are you running for office?
I have been active in politics in our community for years, I have heard and seen the issues affecting our district and want to bring positive change on those issues.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
Transportation and growth. I would fight to get more money and attention from GDOT to improve our roadways.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
(No answer provided.)
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
Yes.
DEMOCRAT
Occupation: Healthcare/Small Business
Party: Democrat
Age: 57
Residence: Cherokee County
Hometown: (No answer provided)
Family (spouse, children): No
Education/military service: Some College
Campaign website: @HouseRep22-Facebook
I’m running for change and diversity in Cherokee County.
The biggest challenge is having the citizens to see that change comes when we work together in unity and we hold these politicians accountable for the vote they campaign for.
Being in Healthcare for the last 23 years…watching people struggle to live and watch them die for something so simple as high blood pressure and diabetes to live yes we need expanded Medicaid.
Taxes is not my area of expertise, so I can’t answer that, but if it helps people in the struggle hopefully they will do the right thing.
