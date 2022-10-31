Tyler Harper
Nakita Hemingway
REPUBLICAN
Occupation: Farmer, Small Business Owner, State Senator
Party: Republican
Age: 35
Residence: Ocilla, GA
Hometown: Ocilla, GA
Family (spouse, children): None
Education/military service: Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Georgia and Associate of Science Degree from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
Have you served in elected office before: Yes – 10 years in the Georgia State Senate
Campaign website: https://tylerharperga.com/
DEMOCRAT
Occupation: Entrepreneur, realtor, and cut-flower farmer
Party: Democrat
Age: 45
Residence: Dacula, GA
Hometown: Nakita was born in Savannah GA and grew up in Decatur.
Family (spouse, children): Nakita Hemingway is a married mother of 4 who resides with her family in Dacula where she farms and maintains a small real estate practice.
Education/military service: Attended Southwest DeKalb High School, majored in Real Estate at Georgia State University, and earned a degree in Finance from American Intercontinental University
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.NakitaHemingway.com
