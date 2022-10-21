REPUBLICAN
Courtney Martin Brubaker
Occupation: Criminal Defense Attorney, Associate Judge and Part-Time Professor
Party: Republican
Age: 41
Residence: West Cobb
Hometown: Marietta
Family (spouse, children): Brett Brubaker, Reagan (7), Dillon (5), and Hannah (3)
Education/military service: Marietta High School, Georgia Institute of Technology and John Marshall Law School
Have you served in elected office before: No
1. Can you explain your prosecutorial philosophy in plain English?
My prosecutorial philosophy is simple, to focus on justice and to ensure each individual and case that comes before the Office of Solicitor General is treated with dignity, respect, and accountability. Though the office is political in nature and requires a political campaign, the office under my leadership will not see political parties, but individuals that are to be served and laws that are to be upheld.
My ten years of experience as an Assistant Solicitor General in Cobb County and my experience as a Deputy Chief within the office allowed me to hone my prosecutorial style and philosophy. I was known to be fair but tough, understanding yet unapologetic for the tough decisions that needed to be made on a daily basis. Each day I could be found in the courtroom actively assisting the prosecutors I managed and ensuring citizens were best served.
As the Cobb County Solicitor General, I will be available, I will communicate and I will ensure our community is protected from those individuals that wish to harm our citizens, endanger our roads, and commit crime.
2. Why are you running for office?
I am running for office to bring personal responsibility to the forefront of our community. I will bring my understanding of every aspect of the courtroom and my vested interest in this community to the office of Solicitor General. As a native of Cobb County, I want to ensure the community in which I grew up and the community my husband and I have chosen to raise our three children in is safe and prosperous.
With my experience in the Solicitor General’s Office as well as my experience in private practice, as an Associate Municipal Court Judge, and as a part-time professor I have the knowledge and understanding of every aspect of the criminal justice system. I know firsthand the demands that each position entails and I have the legal acumen to facilitate the prosecutors in meeting the highest demands of the system.
I am here to answer the call to serve the citizens of Cobb County as their next Solicitor General.
3. Do you support the recent creation and continued use of the “Cobb Second Chance Desk,” which helps people remove certain misdemeanors from their criminal record?
Yes, I agree with the use of the Cobb Second Chance Desk when appropriate. If a case has been dismissed or would otherwise be eligible for restriction, I believe it is appropriate to do so. However, I believe it is critical to ensure only those cases that are truly eligible for restriction are being considered. As Solicitor General of Cobb County, I will make certain that cases are handled efficiently and with compassion.
When the facts of a case do not support a conviction, a dismissal and restriction is the just resolution. However, not every case is one that is legally deficient and deserving of restriction. As Solicitor General, I will ensure my prosecutors are able to make the distinction between a case that should be prosecuted and one that should not move forward. Under my supervision, only eligible cases that meet the criteria will be restricted.
4. How would your leadership of the office differ from that of your predecessor?
For over 10 years, I had to honor and privilege of working for Barry Morgan in the Solicitor General’s Office. The grace and understanding I saw exhibited daily by Barry will always have a lasting impact on my legal career. My leadership that has been exhibited throughout my career is of leading from the front. I take initiative, I am present, I am purposeful in my work, and my leadership. I believe the best leader is one that never asks their people to do something the leader is unwilling to do. This belief is one that I hold close, and I exhibit daily in my career. As the Solicitor General, I will make decisions that I believe best serve the citizens of Cobb County. I will fight daily to maintain a safe community for each and every individual that lives, works and enjoys this wonderful county.
DEMOCRAT
Makia (Maki) Metzger
Occupation: Attorney – Prosecutor
Party: Democrat
Age: 46
Residence: West Cobb
Hometown: Born in Sierra Leone, West Africa and lived in GA for over 25 years
Family (spouse, children): Married to Britt Cottingham and have two sons Will (15) and Eli (9)
Education: Graduated from Campbell High School, B.A. from Georgia State University (magna cum laude), UGA – JD
Have you served in elected office before: First time running for elected office
Campaign website: metzger4cobbsolicitorgeneral.com
1. Can you explain your prosecutorial philosophy in plain English?
“Justice for All” is a concept that has been my guiding force throughout my career. To me, it means that an accused charged with a crime is treated respectfully and fairly with or without legal representation. Race, sexual orientation, or financial ability to seek representation should never be considered in making offers to an accused. Justice for all protects victims and the most vulnerable while providing rehabilitative services and community outreach. Healthy communities are the best antidote toward preventing future crime.
2. Why are you running for office?
I am running for the Office of Solicitor General because I see a vital need for representation in Cobb County and a need for a seasoned alternative with 15 years of prosecutorial work experience and relevant lived experiences that mirror our diverse community. Having practiced in one of the most dynamic jurisdictions managing high caseloads in Fulton County, I have dealt with all types of situations and cases to include misdemeanors, felonies as well as juvenile cases. As a Black woman who pulled herself up through college while working, graduating summa cum laude, and then attending law school, I empathize with the difficulties and challenges many youths face as they traverse a society that demeans poverty, race, class and sexual orientation while also struggling within our own minority communities to be deemed relevant. Electing leaders who mirror Cobb County is an absolute necessity in creating healthy communities today.
3. Do you support the recent creation and continued use of the “Cobb Second Chance Desk,” which helps people remove certain misdemeanors from their criminal record?
The Georgia Justice Project through SB288, enacted into law by Gov. Kemp provides legislation that prosecutors can now execute in meaningful ways such as the “Cobb Second Chance Desk” to expunge criminal convictions. However, this law excluded sixteen misdemeanor categories, providing no opportunity at a second chance for many Cobb citizens. I look forward to continuing the work that GA Justice Project initiated by expanding expungements and further reducing barriers to gainful employment for those Cobb citizens excluded by the legislation.
4. How would your leadership of the office differ from that of your predecessor?
As the next Cobb County Solicitor General, I am not a part, nor will I ever be a part of the “good old boy” network that has been a stronghold in that office for over 25 years. Cobb County has never had a woman or minority lead that office. I am a representation of the new Cobb, bringing diversity and integrity through my public and private actions. Data-driven analytics to assess success of current programs and opportunities that go beyond case dismissals and expungements to create a healthy Cobb community will be front and center of my work goals as Solicitor General. Policies to prevent bias and unfairness toward citizens will be in place as well as rigorous evidence-based prosecution to assess all cases. Putting people first over politics by ensuring that solutions are not a one size fit all and creating transparency and access to information for the citizens of Cobb on our official webpage will be the priorities of my office.
