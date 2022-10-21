REPUBLICAN
Stephen M. George Jr.
Occupation: GA Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), Region 1 Community Crisis Counselor
Party: Cobb GOP
Age: 61
Residence: Unincorporated Southwest Cobb County
Hometown: Smyrna, GA
Family (spouse, children): Spouse Cindy & 2 Adult Daughters, Katrina & Ariel
Education: Graduate of Cobb County School District, i.e. F.T. Wills High School; and double alumnus of Kennesaw State University (KSU) with B.S. in Public & Social Services w/ Formal Minor in Philosophy & Master of Public Administration (MPA) w/ Concentration in College Student Success & Enrollment Services, Certificate in Mediation & Alternative Dispute Resolution
Military Service: U.S. Army, Honorably Discharged, Member of American Legion & Disabled American Veterans (DAV)
Have you served in elected office before: No Prior Elected Office
Campaign Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/StephenforCobbBOEPost2
1. How do students make up for learning loss due to the pandemic?
The school district could implement in-person and online tutoring, tailored to each student’s learning style. The tutoring could come from current or former teachers, but also clinical & administrative staff, teachers’ aides, college interns, and volunteers.
As Individual Education Plans (IEP’s) of students with disabilities during the pandemic were difficult to maintain so as to ensure the same level of support remotely, and the change of routine alone likely caused difficulties for these students, the district should hire more special education support staff. Professional development should be targeted toward helping teachers diagnose students’ academic weaknesses so they can focus on improving problematic subject domains. The district should also fund early warning systems that identify signs individual students are struggling.
And Instead of restricting extended learning programs during students’ off-hours, the district should opt for a variety of extended learning programs, including a combination of in-person, remote, and hybrid programs that take place during the summer, spring and fall breaks, and even on weekends. Finally, the district should add in-person, remote, or hybrid academies for parents to learn more about effectively supporting their students.
2. How does the district close the achievement gap of students from different backgrounds?
Many feel the need to create equitable and supportive education settings for all students may, arguably, necessitate an end to zero-tolerance policies, as they can be quite subjective in nature, thereby possibly allowing the implicit biases of teachers and/or administrators to manifest in more frequent and more severe punishments for students of color than for white students.
As such, modifying district policy to end excessive, exclusionary discipline by reversing broad application of zero tolerance policies, specifically the use of suspensions and expulsions with chronically absent students is one way the district can immediately and proactively address this educational issue. Likewise, the appropriate implementation of an Individual Educational Plans (IEP’s) can also be more effectively leveraged to institutionally structure a tiered behavioral plan, with tiered consequences that avoid traditional exclusionary discipline.
Additionally, I would advocate this educational issue be placed as an ongoing agenda item for the Institutional Support Team (IST) to explore from a systemic frame of reference. Importantly, and in summation, my personal belief system suggests ‘zero tolerance’ policies are akin to ‘mass punishment’ …they are both poor management tools.
3. Are you supportive of the ban on "critical race theory"? Why?
In framing the question, it would be helpful if both sides honestly characterized the issues, to have an informed debate. Because, if anyone wants to critique current district policies and programs, or suggest they promote “inherently divisive” or “inherently racist” concepts we can have an honest debate. Who knows, perhaps the left will win some of those arguments. But when they mischaracterize their positions nothing can come of it.
As for the need for CRT legislation, all I know for sure is, on Dec. 3rd, 2021, the school district’s Custodian of Records indicated it would take 28 years at 5 hours per business day to complete an Open Records Request on CRT and several other CRT related data fields … ? More striking, that same Open Records Request created 3,037,998 results found, with an estimated hours for conversion, review and redaction of 50,633 hours at a cost of $1,411,155.60 … ? And yes, I have a copy of the Open Records Request.
So, do we need a ban on CRT in the schools … ? That’s a very hard, yet fair question, deserving of an answer. And it’s Yes!
4. What do you make of the school district’s accreditation company choosing to scratch much of its original recommendation from its special review?
The final Cognia report found no evidence to revoke the school district's accreditation, although it did cite a ‘fractured board’. As such, Cognia, arguably, if not so gracefully, removed itself from what should all along have been private internal Board member dialogue.
Specifically, Cognia and the accreditation process was, again arguably, hijacked, and weaponized by certain members of the board for political theatre. In so doing, it is my belief, those board members acted in violation of their fiduciary responsibility, rising to the level of malfeasance in office. What Cognia should have strived to do, from the outset, was to avoid getting caught up in, the psychodynamics of the interpersonal relationships of the Board members.
What surprises me most about the findings is it didn’t take a delve into the underlying issue, which is the Democratic members’ perception of limitations in what they can place on meeting agendas. Importantly, the board meetings are run in accordance with Roberts Rules of Order. According to that parliamentary procedure a simple majority is needed to have an agenda item placed. For the Cobb BOE that simple majority is 4 out of 7. So, they’re really complaining about the gold standard of parliamentary procedure.
DEMOCRAT
Becky Sayler
Occupation: Teacher
Party: Democrat
Age: 43
Residence: south Cobb
Hometown: Princeton Jct, NJ
Family (spouse, children): My husband Aaron Sayler and I have been married for 13 years and have lived together in Post 2 during that time. Our children attend Post 2 schools.
Education/military service: B.A. from Emory University (2000), M.A. from Teachers College Columbia University in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (2007)
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.beckysayler.com
1. How do students make up for learning loss caused by the pandemic?
The superintendent has stated during board meetings that the pandemic has had negative outcomes on both student learning and mental health and that learning loss can be better termed "unfinished learning." We have summer programs and in-school programs in place, but they are not reaching as many students as we need them to. This pandemic affected every child, so every child should have access to an extended school year and dedicated interventions. In addition to academic content, we should be expanding mental health services. Moving forward, we should have a plan to provide students with live instruction during times of quarantine or illness. Our hospital homebound services were not able to meet the demands of so many children out of school. Now that we know it can happen we should be prepared.
2. How does the district close the achievement gap between students from different backgrounds?
Every child deserves a competitive education that nurtures their creativity, compassion, and curiosity. We know that poverty has an effect on academic achievement nation-wide, which adds challenges to navigating success for some of our students. This is something I saw first-hand as a teacher in a Title I school in Post 2. The district should be working closely with Title I schools to identify needs specific to them and funding those needs, whether it's for professional development for teachers or improvements to physical space and materials. We should also expand programs like PreK so that children have access to high quality educational opportunities that will allow them to start school kindergarten-ready.
3. Are you supportive of the ban on “critical race theory”? Why?
The board passed a ban without defining "critical race theory," which only serves to sow fear and confusion. Our teachers are professionals who do an excellent job of following the state standards set forth in their grade level subjects. We hire the best people and should trust them to do their jobs with empathy, intelligence, and discernment.
4. What do you make of the school district’s accreditation company choosing to scratch much of its original recommendation from its special review?
I think it's unfortunate that the rescinded report stopped what should be a conversation on improvement.
